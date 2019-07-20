Larsa Pippen Bares Abs In Tiny Bra & Matching Pants

Even when she’s just lounging around, Larsa Pippen still looks incredibly sexy.

As fans know, the social media star is very popular on Instagram, boasting a following of over 1.8 million on the platform alone. While she shares a lot of snapshots of herself hanging out with BFFs Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, she also shares plenty of photos of herself in some NSFW outfits. In the most recent image that was posted for fans, Pippen puts on a sexy display while lounging by the pool.

In the sultry new photo, Pippen leans back in a big lounge chair with a pool just at her back. Though she references that she is in “paradise” in the caption, she doesn’t specifically tell fans where exactly she is vacationing. The stunner’s amazing body is on display in the image while she busts out of a tiny cream colored bra, flaunting her picture-perfect abs in the process. The beauty pairs the look with a pair of matching and loose-fitting lounge pants that feature a drawstring at the waist.

To go along with her sexy outfit, Pippen appears to be wearing a face full of makeup that comes complete with blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick; the rest of her face is covered by a large pair of black sunglasses. She completes the laid-back but sexy look with a pair of big hoop earrings. Since the image went live on her account, it’s already earned Larsa rave reviews with over 28,000 likes and 230-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to ask Pippen when she is while countless others just gushed over her beauty.

“You are a really perfect woman,” one follower wrote with a red heart emoji.

“U are a lovely role model,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Omg so beautiful,” one more fan raved.

As mentioned earlier, Larsa is definitely no stranger to showing off her killer figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits on social media. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen struck a pose next to a huge stone lion statue. In the shot, the bombshell wears her long, dark locks slicked back in a high ponytail while accessorizing the look with a pair of big sunglasses. She also appears to be wearing subtle makeup in the shot, with just a little bit of lip gloss and blush.

But it’s the mother of four’s amazing figure that really has her fans’ jaws dropping. In the snapshot, Larsa’s body is on full display in a tiny blue bra with a pattern all over it. She pairs the bra with matching booty shorts that show off her toned abs and legs and looks nothing short of perfect. Like her most recent photo, this one earned Larsa rave reviews from fans with over 16,000 likes and 150-plus comments.