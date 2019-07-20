‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Shares Mysterious ‘Who Is She’ Airplane Pic Of Daughter Addie

Leah Messer doesn’t tend to post anything cryptic online – the Teen Mom 2 star’s social media mostly consists of straightforward pictures or videos that include her three daughters. Leah may have stuck to her trademark style for her recent Hawaii vacation updates, but she’s bucked the trend in her latest Instagram stories.

Earlier today, Leah took to the platform’s stories for an adorable shot of her daughter Adalynn “Addie” Faith. The picture showed this blonde child cozied up during a flight. There was a definite air of mystery, though. The snap of Addie reclining in an airplane bed with a nearby bottle of water visible offered very little information. The photo further proved cryptic with the words Leah chose to describe it.

“WHO IS SHE…” Leah wrote.

The mother of three accompanied her words with two digitally-imposed images of an aircraft.

Given that Leah has been vacationing in Hawaii for quite some time, it can be assumed that this MTV face and her brood are finally on their way home. The trip itself has been making major headlines. Leah and her three girls — Adalynn, Aliannah, and Aleeah — formed one half of a major Teen Mom 2 bonding trip. As The Inquisitr reported, this vacation was a joint one with co-star Kailyn Lowry, who brought along her three sons — Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux.

Fans have been getting insights into how the vacation went. Just under a week ago, Leah took to Instagram to share a stunning snapshot of her kids with Kailyn’s sons. The photo saw this team of six enjoying a Hawaiian sunset in a blissful beach setting with ocean horizons and some trees that seemed to offer climbing opportunities.

Given that both Kailyn and Lowry’s careers revolve around reality television and filmed parenting, it’s of no surprise that these mothers choose to share snaps of their children to social media. Kailyn, in particular, seems to embrace the practice – the 27-year-old has Instagram accounts for all three of her sons.

The decision to share family life to social media isn’t one that all celebrities choose, though. Celebrity parents with either no social media presence or an apparent refusal to share their children on it include actresses Angelina Jolie and Scarlett Johansson, along with high-profile couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. At the opposite end of the spectrum, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams set her baby daughter, Pila Jhena, up with an Instagram account shortly after her birth.

Fans of Leah are likely grateful for the updates. Those wishing to see more of the Teen Mom 2 star should follow her Instagram.