Alessandra Ambrosio Dons The Tiniest Red Bikini While Vacationing In Mykonos

Greece is already extremely hot, but Alessandra Ambrosio is heating things up even more this summer.

As her loyal fans know, the Victoria’s Secret stunner loves to show off her amazing figure in a wide variety of bikinis, and with a body like that, can you really blame her? In new images that were shared by the Daily Mail, the model made a splash in scenic Mykonos, Greece. The sexy new snapshots show the brunette beauty putting her killer body on display in one of her sexiest swimsuits to date.

The mother of two looks nothing short of flawless in a tiny red bikini that features a ruffled top, leaving little to the imagination with Ambrosio almost spilling out of it. Instead of tying in the back, the trendy suit had spaghetti straps that tie at the top of the model’s shoulders. Her toned and tanned abs are on full display in the photos as well, and the bottoms of the suit are just as sexy as the top, with a little ruffled pattern on the side.

Though makeup-free for the outing, the 38-year-old looked absolutely beautiful, wearing her long locks up in a high bun and smiling for the camera. She accessorized the look with a pair of round sunglasses and a few necklaces. When she wasn’t walking around, Ambrosio was splashing around in the water with her seven-year-old son, Noah. The pair were photographed having a good time in the ocean, with Alessandra picking the youngster up and tossing him in the water.

Loading...

During her trip to Greece, the Victoria’s Secret bombshell has been putting on sexy displays for fans on social media, posting a number of bikini-clad photos from what appears to be an amazing trip. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the mother of two posted a hot new shot for her 10 million-plus followers. In the image, Alessandra looked absolutely stunning as she laid on a white and blue striped lounger.

The model appeared in the center of the photo, lying on her back and striking a sexy pose. Ambrosio’s stunning figure was on full display in a white, pink, and blue ombre swimsuit, which left little to the imagination as it showed off plenty of cleavage. The model’s killer legs were also on display in the shot, and she covered part of her face with a straw hat, which was decorated with seashells.

Like most of her posts, this one earned her a lot of attention from fans with over 106,000 likes and 600-plus comments.