‘Big Brother 21’ Evictee Kemi Releases Official Statement On Twitter Regarding ‘Disgusting’ House Behavior

Kemi Fakunle has been officially evicted from the Big Brother house after losing a battle back competition alongside Ovi Kabir, David Alexander, and Cliff Hogg III. Kemi was forced to continue living in the house despite being voted out as a new twist for Season 21. Now that Kemi, David, and Ovi are out of the house, the three have been speaking out in interviews and on social media about their time in the game.

On Saturday afternoon, Kemi took over the reins on her personal Twitter account and released a statement about her time in the house. Kemi was not privy to many of the comments being made about her in the house, and now that she’s back on social media many fans are sharing the horrible things that were said about her by some of her houseguests.

Some of these comments included being called a “maggot,” “cancer,” and a “b****.” Jack Matthews also referred to a comment made by Sam Bledsoe last season by saying he would “stomp a mudhole” in Kemi’s chest. Jack had it out for Kemi all season long, and most live feeds viewers were completely confused by his hatred for her. While Kemi didn’t address Jack directly in her new Twitter post, it was evident who she was talking about.

Monty Brinton / CBS

“I am extremely disappointed and disgusted by the behavior I am being made aware of that occurred thus far in the Big Brother house. The degrading and threatening comments made by some houseguests and laughed at by others are outrageous and hard to see. I am saddened to be associated with such a negative display of human character and am horrified that this is now a part of my life story.”

Kemi also thanked her fans for their overwhelming support and for showing them the evidence of the poor behavior this season. To close out her statement, Kemi also asked that people stop throwing negativity at the players still in the game because she doesn’t want to perpetuate hate.

Loading...

“I do ask that the negative comments that have been made in my defense stop,” she asked her fans.

In just a couple of hours, Kemi’s statement already received over 6,000 likes and was just short of 1,000 retweets. This is stellar engagement for a Big Brother player’s social media post, proving that Kemi was one of the most-loved in the house. She still is in the running for America’s Favorite Player which will be voted on at the end of the season.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights on CBS.