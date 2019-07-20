Beyonce Was Reportedly Nervous To Meet Meghan Markle At ‘Lion King’ Premiere

Beyonce, over her long career in the music industry, has become one of the most celebrated names in the business. But she was still reportedly nervous ahead of meeting Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, at The Lion King’s European premiere. At least that’s according to her co-star Billy Eichner. In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Eichner revealed that the cast received a detailed email about royal protocol ahead of the premiere which made everyone tense, including Beyonce.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came, and Beyonce was there, and Sir Elton John was there. And I was there, randomly,” he said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “And it was great, and we were all kind of nervous, even Beyonce.”

Eichner disclosed that some of the rules for meeting the royals included not being able to speak with Prince Harry until you’re shaking his hand. Also, their guests weren’t allowed to talk to the Duke and Duchess unless they addressed them first.

Eichner said that he was also worried about what he should call Meghan and what they’d talk about.

“‘Your Royal Highness’ sounds a little weird, and bowing feels weird,” he said. “I don’t even know what they want you to do, and in my head, I’m like, ‘What do you call her?’ I kept thinking she’s Princess Markle, but that sounds like a character on Super Mario Brothers.”

But Eichner later said that the Duke and Duchess were very nice to them despite all the protocol rules.

On social media, fans raved over the fact that Beyonce and Meghan Markle finally met each other. Beyonce had previously paid tribute to her in an acceptance video for a Brit Award last year. In the clip, she and husband Jay Z recreated a scene from their “Apesh*t” video but instead of standing in front of the Mona Lisa, they stood in front of a painting of Meghan. Beyonce also featured her on her website in February and dubbed her a “Melanated Mona.”

Cosmopolitan Magazine reports that some very observant fans have figured out that when they hugged, Beyonce called Meghan “My Princess.” They also chatted about Meghan’s baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. Videos of their meeting have revealed that Jay Z also advised them that as parents, it’s important to make time for yourself.

Loading...

Elle Magazine reports that Meghan was also reportedly nervous to meet Beyonce. One of her fan pages recalls that she’s admired the “Crazy In Love” singer for years and used to mention her in Instagram posts. So if she was a fan of hers, some nerves ahead of the meeting would be understandable.

But it looks like two of the most famous women in the world hit it off immediately, giving their fans lots to rave over.