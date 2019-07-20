‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Wows On The Runway In Grey Bikini, Proves Haters Wrong

Haters may say that Camille Kostek’s body “isn’t fit for the runway,” but her latest Instagram upload certainly proves them wrong.

On Saturday, July 20, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl shared a sizzling new snap that is hard to ignore. The captured moment was from the babe’s strut down the catwalk at the W South Beach Resort in Miami, Florida last weekend, where Camille and the rest of the ladies from Sports Illustrated traveled for the bikini-clad publication’s annual S.I. Swim Search runway show.

The 27-year-old rocked a slew of looks as she took the stage, and this one was nothing short of stunning. The model sent pulses racing in a skimpy, light grey bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. Its halter-style top hardly contained her voluptuous assets and exposed an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its wide, plunging neckline.

The matching bottoms of the set were equally as risque, if not more. The itty-bitty piece covered only what was necessary and did nothing to hide her toned legs and curvy booty, but Camille’s 646,000 followers on the social media platform certainly did not mind that the number showed some skin. Its thick waistband tied together in large bows high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection that was left completely on display.

No accessories were added to the blonde bombshell’s skin-baring attire, allowing for her sexy swimwear and incredible physique to take center stage. Her platinum tresses were worn down in loose, beachy waves that messily blew all around her for a side-swept look. For the finishing touches of her look, the beauty sported a gorgeous face of makeup that consisted of a glossy lip, dusting of blush, and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie went wild for the new addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the shot has already racked up more than 20,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the babe in compliments for her jaw-dropping display and express their agreement that she was worthy of walking down the runway.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote, while another said they were “obsessed.”

Loading...

“A queen!!! I feel so much more confident at the beach bc of the positivity you spread, thank u,” commented a third.

Earlier this week, the beauty showed off another one of her runway looks that was just as stunning. This time, Camille wowed her fans in a tiny red two-piece that flaunted her endless curves entirely, sending them into an absolute frenzy.