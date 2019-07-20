‘TOWIE’ Star Yazmin Oukhellou Soaks Up The Sun In Small Bikini

Despite her cryptic captions, Yazmin has yet to confirm whether her relationship with James is over.

As fans of The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou know, things haven’t been going so well in the love department for her lately. In fact, it is currently unclear whether the brunette bombshell and her ripped co-star James Lock are still an item.

While some are reporting the relationship has come to an end, The Daily Mail reported a few days ago that the status of the duo hangs in the balance. While she hasn’t come right out and said, several of the captions in her recent posts seemed to take digs at Lock while also suggesting that she was no longer in a relationship.

The bump in her current love life, however, hasn’t stopped the TOWIE star from sharing a sizzling array of bikini-clad snapshots with her 495,000 Instagram followers. Yesterday, Yazmin commanded the attention of her social media following by rocking a sexy colorful bikini while stretching out in a lounge chair.

The brunette bombshell opted for a sassy two-piece that featured a colorful, mixed berry inspired vertical chevron print. The low-slung brief clung to her toned and shapely hips while still offering a decent amount of coverage. The halter style suit top, on the other hand, had a much more undersized fit which allowed for a full view of a generous amount of cleavage.

Yazmin wore her dark brown hair long and wet, appearing as though she was drying off after a dip. Her locks fell to one side over her shoulder and she posed her hand near her lips while giving the camera a sultry “come hither” look. The curvaceous reality TV star went for a dewy makeup look with a glossy, rose colored lip and long accentuated false lashes.

This sexy snapshot comes only three days after Yazmin shared a photo of herself showing off her sun kissed skin in an all-white knitted two-piece ensemble. The angelic photo featured a caption many assumed to be referencing the end of her relationship.

“I know what I bring to the table… So trust me when I say I’m not afraid to eat alone,” she penned in the Instagram post.

In yet another post from six days ago, Oukhellou shared a steamy snapshot of herself rocking a black string bikini as she stood in front of a Victorian style vanity.

Loading...

“Alone, by herself she built the kingdom that she wanted,” she added to the caption.

The string of glamorous photos with quippy captions are leaving many to assume that the posts are subtle hints that she and Lock have ended their former relationship.