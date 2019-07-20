‘Big Brother 21’ Week 4 Spoilers: One Houseguest Uses Their Whacktivity Power

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Three special powers were given out over the past several weeks in the Big Brother house. The houseguests competed in different Whacktivity competitions, where the winner would receive a power that gave them an incredible advantage in the game. The three winners were Ovi Kabir, Christie Murphy, and Jack Matthews. Ovi’s power is kaput since he was officially evicted from the Big Brother house this past Thursday.

Live feeds Twitter account @hamsterwatch is reporting that Jack used his Chaos power at the Power of Veto (POV) drawing Saturday afternoon. Jack’s power allowed him to have the chips redrawn at the POV selection meeting if he did not like the players who were chosen to play in the competition. All the chips would be put back into the box and redrawn.

Jack’s choice to use his power should come as no surprise since he is currently sitting on the block next to his alliance member Jackson Michie. The first players drawn were Holly Allen, Jessica Milagros, and Sam Smith. Jack was not happy with those players and decided to use the Chaos power. The players who will now be competing in the POV are Jack, Jackson, Cliff Hogg (the current Head of Household), Sam, Analyse Talavera, and Kathryn Dunn.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Sam currently has two POV wins under his belt, while Kathryn has one. Yesterday after nominations went out, Kathryn told Jackson that if she won the POV she would use it to bring him down. The week’s true target is Jack, but Cliff admitted he would be happy with sending either one of the alpha-men home.

This means the only Whacktivity power still around is Christie’s Diamond Power of Veto. This will allow her to put up a replacement nominee of her choosing in case one of the nominated houseguests is pulled down during the POV ceremony. Christie will definitely be feeling the pressure from her Six Shooters alliance members to put up either Nick Maccarone or Bella Wang should Jack or Jackson be pulled down this week.

A shocking turn of events left the entire house speechless. Watch the intense competition that sent three Houseguests packing, and one back in the game: https://t.co/mDopXAbLIG #BB21 pic.twitter.com/1lVK7VLQvo — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 19, 2019

Christie has already noted that she does not want to use the power at this time, and will not be intimidated into using it either. As of Saturday afternoon, the live feeds were down suggesting that the POV competition is currently underway. The POV ceremony is expected to happen on Sunday, where fans can find out if either Jack or Jackson is still on the block.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights on CBS.