‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Loren Lott Reveals Her Cover Of ‘The Lion King’ Song, Beyonce’s ‘Spirit’

The Young and the Restless star Loren Lott is genuinely excited about Disney’s new live-action version of The Lion King.

Lott took to Instagram to share her excitement about going to watch The Lion King, which finally hit theaters this weekend. She also shared a clip of herself singing a cover of one of the songs in the movie — Spirit by Beyonce. On YouTube, the former American Idol contestant revealed that she’s learning the beautiful song in her voice lessons.

Obviously, the official video for the song featuring Beyonce is produced and polished. Lott’s version, which she sang right in front of what appears to be her home, is on point. Beyonce is a true queen on The Lion King, and Lott is following in Bey’s footsteps with her take on the Disney song.

Lott has shown off her singing chops on social media several times recently. The Inquisitr reported that the singer recently did a pop-up performance where she covered the works of another great singer — Whitney Houston. With her performance of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Lott managed to create arguably the best Taco Tuesday ever at Tacotopia, while showing off a few of her own dance moves and getting some fun audience participation.

Fans responded to Lott’s cover clip on Instagram.

“Wow, this took my breath away,” one commenter wrote.

“Yaaaaasss Queen! Beautiful cover from a beautiful soul!” wrote another follower.

Recently, Lott wondered if Ariel needs any sisters for Disney’s new live-action version of The Little Mermaid. Halle Bailey, of the R&B group Chloe x Halle, is set to play Ariel, and Lott said she planned to audition for the role of Ariel’s sister. So far, there is no word on whether or not Lott was cast as one of the Disney princess’ sisters for the upcoming film based on the 1989 animated version, or if she has even been granted an audition.

Speaking of Disney princesses, one fan seemed confident in Lott’s singing ability.

“You have got to do the vocals for one of the Disney princesses”

Lott’s version of “Spirit” sounds as if a Disney princess is singing it.

On Y&R, Lott’s character, Ana, prefers to keep her singing to a minimum and do work behind the scenes because of some issues in her past, which should be examined soon. That being said, on a few occasions, Ana has sung, and she blows listeners away every time. She sang at Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) funeral and during the dedication of Society’s stage to Neil. It’s safe to say that viewers would appreciate hearing more of Lott’s talent in the future.