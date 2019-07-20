Jeffrey Epstein Used Older Teens That ‘Lost Their Braces’ To Lure Young Girls, Says PI Michael Fisten

Private investigator Michael Fisten recently spoke CNN that about his findings on Epstein, whom he has been studying over the last decade. According to Fisten, Epstein abused girls as young as 13 and, once they were too old for his liking and “lost their braces and their pubescent look,” he began using them to recruit other young girls.

Even more disturbing is what Fisten saw when Epstein was on work release, which he was granted by President Donald Trump’s former secretary of labor, Alex Acosta, via a plea deal in the case prosecuting Epstein for his 2008 sex crimes.

Insider reports that Fisten claims he saw “lavish lunches” being brought into Epstein’s private office. This office is where the financier reportedly spent up to 12 hours per day during work release, sometimes with visits from young girls. But Fisten claims that it’s unclear whether these girls were underage because visitation logs are “missing.”

“I couldn’t help but think that this could have been my daughter, or your daughter, or my next-door neighbor’s daughter,” he said. “Nothing really phases me after spending 13 years in homicide, nothing really phases me anymore, but that really phased me.”

Fisten claims that two women have come forward with accounts corroborating the claim that Epstein recruited underage girls after he was released from prison. The women have reportedly contacted federal prosecutors that are overseeing the current case against the disgraced financier.

NEW: A private investigator who has chased Jeffrey Epstein’s antics for more than a decade says he gave the feds the names of two women who allegedly procured underage girls for the financier https://t.co/RJCJ80QjTx — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 20, 2019

Per The Inquisitr, U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman announced Thursday that Epstein was denied bail and will remain in jail for the time being. Although Epstein’s legal team pushed for house arrest, Berman claims that Epstein is a potential flight risk and ruled that he is a danger to the community.

Per ABC News, Berman said that the accusations against Epstein “are unusual in the criminal law insofar as they carry with them a presumption that ‘No condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the appearance of the person as required, and the safety of the community.'”

Berman’s ruling came just one day after an old video resurfaced in which Epstein and Trump ⁠— who previously praised Epstein but walked back the comments recently ⁠— were at a party. According to Finsten, Epstein’s friends, including Trump and former president Bill Clinton, were unaware that Epstein was engaged in sexual assault crimes.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to sexually exploiting and abusing underage girls. If convicted, he faces up to 45 years in prison.