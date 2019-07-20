‘TOWIE’ Star Megan McKenna Spreads Legs In Racy Athleisure Outfit

The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna created some major buzz online when she posted a racy snapshot of herself to her Instagram followers early Friday afternoon. She was sitting with her legs spread open on an outdoor patio.

The sexy snap featured Megan wearing a fun two-piece athleisure outfit set that consisted of a small black tube top and a pair of high-rise black running shorts with a white stripe detail along the side. The shorts had a slim fit waist with an elastic band. The tube top featured a similar elastic band design around the top and bottom of the garment, seemingly to keep her assets in place.

The blonde bombshell opted to accessorize the outfit with a crisp white pair of “dad sneaker” style athletic shoes, a large men’s style gold watch, gold hoop earrings, and matching bracelet. She wore her long blonde hair down in waves that covered her shoulders and chest.

Though in an everyday situation this outfit would not be considered racy, Megan’s styling and pose for the Instagram picture pushed it over into the NSFW category. The reality star is posed sitting against a large window with her legs spread in front of her, one knee hiked up toward her chest. She rested one arm casually over that knee with the other arm poised gracefully above her head.

While all unmentionables are covered, the snapshot exposes her toned legs from ankle to northern thigh giving a clear view of the starlet’s bikini line and a not so subtle outline of her nether regions. The snug fit bottoms also revealed the TV personality didn’t appear to be wearing any panties underneath.

While her long wavy locks appeared natural and bouncy, the length was enhanced by hair pieces made by a company called Easy Locks Hair, according to the disclosure in the caption of the TOWIE star’s post.

Megan recently made news after going public about her new relationship with ex-con, Zack Gilbert. The duo have been dating for about three months. The new fling comes shortly after her breakup with former beau, Pete Wicks. She was also recently featured in the last cycle of U.K. based reality show, Celebs Go Dating. She and Gilbert, however, did not meet during the filming of the show.

The 26-year-old ex-inmate did a five year stint in a juvenile facility after he and an accomplice attacked a French man at a bar in London.