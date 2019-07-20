‘Bond’ Girl Ana De Armas Stuns By Going Completely Bald, Blown-Away Fans Agree She Never Needed Hair

It takes some killer bone structure to pull off the fully bald look. Bond girl Ana de Armas appears to have the genes and the bravery; the Cuban actress took to Instagram to showcase a hairless look on Friday, as The Daily Mail reports. While the newspaper did confirm that Ana’s bald look was, in fact, a wig cap, it looks like the actress’s fans have been losing their minds regardless.

Ana’s photo showed her on the set of Bond 25. The much-anticipated spy franchise movie will have Ana join British “007 James Bond” actor Daniel Craig. The simple selfie came with a close-up setting, a direct gaze, and all the natural beauty in the world. The 31-year-old used an amusing emoji caption where she referred to herself as resembling an alien.

It looks like this star’s fans have decided that hair on Ana might enhance her beauty, but she doesn’t need any to shine.

“You’re so beautiful you don’t even need hair!!!” one fan wrote.

“You should consider this at some point. Nice head,” another said.

“Even bald your girl looks good” was a likewise flattering response.

Responses suggesting that Ana simply doesn’t need hair were enough to make The Daily Mail‘s headline. Clearly, this beauty gets noticed with or without her usual mane.

Celebrities braving the bald look is hardly a novelty. The brave move has been rocked by starlets including Britney Spears, Natalie Portman, and Demi Moore. Other famous faces who’ve gone near-bald via buzz-haired looks include model Cara Delevingne and actress Kristen Stewart.

Ana’s fame may still be climbing, but this starlet is getting noticed. With a recent co-starring position alongside actor Ryan Gosling and her upcoming Bond movie, interest in this beauty is spiking. Earlier this year, Ana spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about life in the spotlight.

“For me, fame may be in response to my work, but I don’t focus on that result. I want to think and put my energy into the journey, that’s what I enjoy the most. I don’t personally feel like my life has changed. Despite fame, I always look for normalcy in my life and that’s what makes me the happiest, so it’s how I try to keep it. Maybe that’s the reason I feel like I’ve coped so well.”

Ana also added her views on social media, calling it “great.” Given the response to Ana’s latest Instagram update, it looks like she’s got every reason to love Instagram. Fans wishing to see more of Ana should follow the actress’s account.