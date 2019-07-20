‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Will Sharon Be Christian’s Guardian?

Unbelievable new The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Sharon, the women who kept Christian as Sully, may end up being the little boy’s guardian.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) custody hearing for Christian does not go the way that Nick hoped it would go. Adam blackmailed Michael (Christian LeBlanc) into dumping Nick as a client, and Nick represents himself in the proceedings, according to The Inquisitr. Adam shows the judge the bombshell video of Nick impersonating J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) last year to mess with Victor (Eric Braeden), and it ruins the picture Nick painted of himself as a wonderful son and father.

Instead of awarding custody to either Adam or Nick, it looks like the judge decides to appoint a guardian for Christian while he determines which man has a legal right to custody of the little boy. According to the most recent print edition of CBS Soaps In Depth, Adam looks to Sharon (Sharon Case) for a huge favor in helping him with the custody battle. Adam asks Sharon to serve as Chrisitan’s temporary guardian before the judge makes a ruling.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) expects Sharon to send Adam packing, but she shocks him by entertaining the idea. It seems Rey isn’t quite aware of all the history between Christian and Sharon.

For a year, Christian lived with Sharon and Dylan (played by Steve Burton at the time) as Sully. For a while, Sharon believed Sully was her baby. However, she eventually realized that Sully was Christian, but instead of telling the truth, Sharon considered justifying ways to keep Christian as her son. Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) was tortured over the loss of his son, and when the truth finally came out, Nick was incredibly angry with Sharon for a while.

Then, last year, Sharon’s lies over Christian — along with other poor behavior in the past — became the focus of Victor (Eric Braeden) and Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) strategy to win custody of Christian over Nick. Nick eventually retained custody, but the smear job Victor and Michael did on Sharon led to Victor holding temporary guardianship.

Now, about a year later, the court may approve Sharon as Christian’s temporary guardian, which seems rather shocking considering the history between these two. However, despite all the drama, Sharon is somebody Christian is quite familiar with, and she’s the mother of two of Christian’s siblings — Noah (Robert Adamson) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). In a strange soap opera way, Sharon serving as Christian’s temporary guardian makes sense.

Of course, Rey isn’t going to appreciate Sharon granting favors to Adam, and cracks will form in their relationship.