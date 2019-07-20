Farrah Abraham’s Outrageous String Swimsuit Lets It All Hang Out

Farrah Abraham has a lot of love for swimwear. The former Teen Mom OG star is frequently seen in pool attire; be it over on her Instagram or in paparazzi beach snaps, Farrah makes sure that her sizzling swim looks are documented.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram stories yesterday for another reminder of the bathing suit life. The photo showed the mother of one reclining on her back as she soaked up the sun on a lounger. A backdrop of fluffy clouds, blue skies, and greenery was scenic, although Farrah herself had her eyes closed. The brunette had her summer-ready body spread out on a towel as she caught the beating rays. The Nebraska native was also toeing the line with her super-skimpy swimsuit.

Farrah had opted for bright shades of yellow. While Farrah’s look erred towards bikini territory, criss-cross and strung ties linking briefs and an upper technically make it a one-piece. The star had her bronzed and toned legs on show alongside her eye-popping cleavage, flat stomach, and golden tan. Bright red lipstick appeared to be the only flourish as Farrah rocked her somewhat-outrageous outfit. With no geotag provided, fans were left in the dark as to where the enviable suntrap might have been.

When it comes to flaunting her curves, this celebrity comes with all the confidence in the world. Farrah may be subject to backlash over some of her fashion choices, but her attitude remains fearless. It looks like Farrah is just as passionate when it comes to staying in shape.

Speaking to Life & Style, Farrah revealed her thoughts on her physique and her mindset.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been. I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been,” she said.

The star also offered fans an insight into which activities she chooses.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up. I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else,” Farrah informed the magazine.

“There have been a lot of good new workouts. So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but [with] a different workout regimen,” Abraham added.

Fans wishing to see more of Farrah should follow the star’s Instagram. Farrah’s 10-year-old daughter Sophia also has her own Instagram account.