Nicki Minaj Sets Instagram On Fire In Revealing Body Suit

Nicki Minaj gave her fans something new to drool over when she posted a photo of herself rocking a sparkly bodysuit with tassels. The “Megatron” rapper accessorized the look with a pair of statement sunglasses, long pink and blonde hair, a Chanel choker, a tiny purse, and sparkly shoes to match the bodysuit.

In the caption, Nicki revealed that she’d be at Power 106 FM in Los Angeles to premiere her remix to “Suge” by Da Baby.

But this is hardly the first time that she’s posted a revealing post on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently shared a video of herself trying on items that seem to be from her rumored upcoming collaboration with Fendi. In the clip, Nicki is wearing a jacket without anything underneath, along with matching pants and a visor. Each item was in the rapper’s signature bright pink. She also had the Italian luxury brand’s logo etched into her hair.

That video currently has over 12 million views on Instagram with more than 2 million likes and over 60,000 comments. Most of those commenters expressed excitement about the possible release of the collection in the future. There were also some famous names in the comments section, including Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony.

“Waiting on the drop like…” La La wrote.

Despite the excitement, WWD reports that Fendi has “declined to comment” on rumors that they’ve collaborated with Nicki Minaj. The rapper included an obvious hint that something is in the works, as she wrote “coming soon” in the caption of the Instagram video.

Remixes and fashion collaborations aside, a lot of the recent reporting about Nicki Minaj has revolved around her personal life. She is currently dating Kenneth Petty, a man who has served time in prison for attempted rape and manslaughter. Minaj has repeatedly indicated that she doesn’t care about the fans who aren’t happy with their romance because of his past. He’s featured in her video for “Megatron” and they have lots of intimate moments together during the clip.

As Hollywood Life reports, in a recent episode of her radio show, Nicki announced that they’d gotten a marriage license.

“We did get our marriage license,” she said. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything. Certain traveling things I don’t wanna do it. I’m just enjoying my downtime.”