Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Stunning Legs In Tiny Denim Shorts As She Joins Husband Justin Bieber For Lunch

The model looks amazing in her Daisy Dukes.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, flaunted her fabulous figure while on a lunch date with husband Justin Bieber, 25, Hollywood Life reports.

In the sweltering summer heat, Hailey looked smoking, rocking tiny Daisy Dukes. Her long, toned legs were fully on display. The stunning model finished her casual look with a polka-dotted blue button-down, chunky white sneakers, sunglasses, and a “Bieber” nameplate necklace.

As reported by People, the beautiful blonde was first seen wearing the diamond-encrusted necklace in November 2018.

Hollywood Life notes Justin also looked stylish, wearing a yellow baseball hat, casual black shorts, and a white graphic T-Shirt from his clothing line, Drew House. The adorable pair were photographed with drinks and food from Blue Bottle Coffee in hand.

The couple appears to be more in love than ever. Justin has made a habit of gushing about his wife on his social media platforms.

Recently, the 25-year-old was mocked for sharing a snap of his wife sleeping.

“My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them,” the caption reads.

On July 7, the one year anniversary of their engagement, Hailey took to Instagram to declare her love for her husband.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more. Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together,” Hailey wrote.

In September, only two months following their engagement, the couple secretly tied the knot at a New York courthouse.

While the pair’s marriage seemed sudden to fans, a source confirmed to People the pair have been in each other’s lives for quite some time.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not…” said the insider. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

According to Glamour, the couple met backstage at the Today Show in 2009. Hailey was just 12 years old at the time.

Six years later, Justin made a cameo in one of Hailey’s Instagram posts. This caused fans to speculate there was a budding romance between the two. The model denied the rumors, claiming she was just friends with the “Sorry” singer.

In January 2016, the couple finally confirmed their relationship. The 25-year-old posted a pic of the pair kissing. Six months later the couple split and Justin reportedly moved on with Sofia Richie.

The couple reunited in June 2018 and have seemingly been going strong ever since.