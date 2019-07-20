Kourtney Kardashian’s Bare-Chested Pic Slammed: Fans Predict Child Bullying Consequences

Kourtney Kardashian is receiving some backlash. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known for harnessing a modern-day and progressive approach to femininity and sexuality – the 40-year-old’s confident mindset was definitely on display Thursday as she took to her Instagram stories.

As The Daily Mail reports, Kourtney was showcasing a stylish Bottega Veneta ensemble that included black pants paired with a matching satin shirt. Kourtney posed with the blouse buttoned only around the neck. The braless and cleavage-flaunting look sent fans Kourtney’s killer abs and chest, but responses to the picture have proven mixed over in The Daily Mail‘s comments section.

“Yeah then kids get bullied because their moms are posting half nudes on the internet,” one user wrote.

“So true. Even if they are schooled at home, any friends they do have, will make fun of them. Sad” saw a user agreeing.

Their first of the above two replies shot to the top of the comments section via upvotes. While the Poosh CEO’s chest-baring photo wasn’t quite erring on the “nude” side, it was sending out a fair amount of skin. Kourtney has posted nude photos of herself to the digital space, but most would argue that their tasteful nature and self-acceptance messages err more towards positivity than raunchiness.

“Putrid role model for her children, her tawdry vulgar exhibitionism is so unfair to them,” was another reply.

Harsh as some comments were, they nonetheless appeared laced with concern for Kourtney’s children. Together with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, the reality star is a parent to 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign.

“Where’s mom?” – “She’s out there posing again and showing her boobs” – “Geez, every day the same thing,” one seemingly-irate fan wrote.

Their comment may be somewhat exaggerated. Kourtney’s revealing displays are not daily, however they are regular. Promotion for Kourtney’s 2019-launched Poosh lifestyle brand saw the company’s CEO ditch her clothing. Kourtney also appeared topless in a recent Instagram update (seen above). Classy as Kourtney’s scantily-clad updates are, they still seem to be sparking negative remarks.

“Grow up and try being a decent mother to your young impressionable children” was yet another comment to Kourtney’s open shirt photo.

Fortunately, for Kourtney, feedback wasn’t exclusively negative. The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister was praised for her super-fit body and beauty.

When it comes to being slammed for flashing the flesh, Kourtney seems to receive the least backlash overall. Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner tend to dominate headlines when it comes to all things risqué. It looks like this picture launched its own storm, though.