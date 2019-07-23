Victoria’s Secret Angel Grace Elizabeth Looks Extremely Hot In New Photo Shoot

When it comes to posting sultry pics on social media, Victoria’s Secret Angel Grace Elizabeth is not as active as her fellow models. Nonetheless, whenever she treats her fans to her bikini and lingerie snaps, they become instant hits.

This is exactly what happened on Tuesday morning when Grace took to her account and treated her fans and followers to a set of new lingerie pictures, which were captured for a Victoria’s Secret photo shoot.

To her fans’ delight, the stunner posted not one, not two but four pictures in different lingerie. She also struck different poses to provide a generous view of her perfect physique.

Within 20 minutes of going live, the snaps garnered more than 10,000 likes and several comments, where fans praised the model for her hotness as well as her natural beauty.

Fellow models Lorena Rae and Roos Abels also liked the snap to show their appreciation.

“Can you be any more gorgeous?!” one of her fans asked, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“You’re beautiful. I really adore you,” wrote another.

While a third fan wrote that Grace is too hot, adding that he can never get enough of her pictures.

Other fans and followers used numerous complimentary words and phrases to praise the model, while her remaining fans showered her with countless emoji to express their feelings.

Apart from her Victoria’s Secret photo shoots, Grace was recently featured by renowned cosmetics company Estée Lauder for its new ad campaign.

In the new print ad, the 22-year-old model could be seen wearing a strapless black dress, which allowed her to flaunt ample cleavage.

She gelled her hair backward and wore a full face of makeup, comprising of a slick of maroon lipstick and a tinge of red blusher. The model accessorized with gold drop earrings.

As of this writing, the pic has amassed more than 16,500 likes and almost a hundred comments, where fans showered Grace with compliments for looking so effortlessly gorgeous.

Estée Lauder’s official Instagram page also commented on the snap, writing that “Matte never looked better.”

Fellow models Alanna Arrington, Lily Aldridge, Alexina Graham, Megan Williams, Gizele Oliveira, Hailey Claudon, Abby Champion and Meghan Roche also liked the picture to show appreciation.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, the model revealed that her successful career as a model was not easy to achieve, and she thanked her parents for supporting her.