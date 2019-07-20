Kendall Jenner Is Not Cutting Ties With The Kardashians, Despite Tabloid Report

The Kardashian-Jenner clan, despite the numerous arguments that the public has seen on their reality show, always seem like a tight family unit. But one tabloid is claiming that strong family bond is breaking.

Life & Style recently published an article alleging that Kendall Jenner wants to “take a break” from her sisters and have limited/no contact with any of them other than Kylie.

Their alleged insider said that Kendall wants to focus on her life and career and is using that as a justification for cutting off the rest of her family.

But celebrity news watchdog Gossip Cop has looked into the story and found that it is inaccurate. They report that an interview with Kendall’s rep has confirmed that the article’s premise is untrue, so Kendall has no intentions of ceasing contact with her older sisters.

This type of story has been in the tabloid news in the past and often seems to be inspired by the fact that Kendall is a high-fashion model and is therefore somewhat distant from the drama that her sisters get caught up in.

In the past, Kendall has also said that growing up she felt like the odd one out compared to her curvier older sisters. So that could also be fueling rumors that she wants nothing to do with them.

“My sisters are a lot curvier than me,” Kendall said in an interview with The Telegraph. “They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought ‘oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’ I almost felt like I didn’t fit in for a part of my life.”

Gossip Cop notes that the Life & Style article appears to have used a recent photo from Khloe Kardashian as a launching pad to concoct their recent story about Kendall.

The photo brings together all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and in the caption, Khloe mentions that it’s hard to get all of them in one spot because of their hectic schedules. So, according to Gossip Cop, Life & Style sensationalized the caption to make it seem that Kendall is unwilling to interact with her family.

Despite the rumors about her relationship with her family, Kendall Jenner has been making waves on her own. She recently caused a huge stir on Instagram when she posted a full-frontal nude photo with just one nipple blacked out.