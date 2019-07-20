Chef Gordon Ramsay Says Roasted Guinea Pig Is ‘Delicious’ But He Can’t Put It On A Menu

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is expanding his own palate with his new National Geographic culinary travel series, Uncharted, but that doesn’t mean that diners in the United State and the U.K. are ready to try some of the more exotic foreign cuisines.

Take roasted guinea pig for example. As part of his travels, Ramsay went to Peru and tried the roasted guinea pig, which is commonly found on menus, and calls it “delicious” according to The Telegraph. In the U.S. and U.K., guinea pigs are exclusively thought of as furry pets, and the chef says he would be “taken down” if he put them on the menu as a protein source.

But Ramsay suggests that if given the opportunity, people should try roasted guinea pig.

“You do not know what you’re missing. I am telling you now, delicious.”

Ramsay, a native of Scotland said he has even had to push his own limits when trying new food and drink around the world. In one clip, the chef takes a shot of a spirit with a gecko preserved in it, apprehensively, and then says it’s not bad. “With a gecko inside the flavor is extraordinary.”

Ramsay tells fans that the new show with National Geographic isn’t a cooking show, but more of a food travel program which investigates what different cultures eat.

Some fans really want Gordon Ramsay to play Chef Louis in the live-action #TheLittleMermaid:https://t.co/OUYvqnl9he pic.twitter.com/9j5bHEFZWM — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) July 15, 2019

Ramsay is receiving some criticism suggesting that he’s trying to step into the gap left by chef and author, Anthony Bourdain who traveled the globe trying new food on his show, Parts Unknown.

Loading...

But Ramsay explains that it is an adventure into the world of food and cuisine, which he calls “the best connection in the world.”

“I am coming to an age now where like professionally it is amazing. That pursuit for the culinary connect keeps me alive.”

Bourdain had left the restaurant life behind, and devoted the bulk of his time to weaving a narrative through documentaries and books, while Ramsay still keeps a foot in his own restaurant camp.

But there is no doubt that Bourdain was and continues to be popular, even in death, reveals The Inquisitr. Bourdain took his own life last year, but for the second time, he’s been honored posthumously with Emmy Award nods for his CNN series. Bourdain was a big winner last year, garnering five awards after being nominated for six. This year, Bourdain was once again honored with six Emmy Award nominations.