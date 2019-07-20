Watch Argentina Vs. New Zealand Rugby Championship Live Stream: Start Time, All-Blacks Begin Title Defense

The Argentina Pumas believe that their opening match in this year's truncated Rugby Championship may be their best chance to get their first win against the New Zealand All-Blacks.

The New Zealand All-Blacks open their campaign for a fourth consecutive Rugby Championship trophy when they travel to Argentina to face the Pumas, a team they have defeated in all 28 matches the two have played, going back to their first meeting in 1985, per Rugby Pass. With New Zealand preserving players for their upcoming World Cup title defense, and the Pumas featuring a number of foreign-based players who previously would have been excluded, the game may be the best opportunity Argentina has ever had to grab a win against the mighty All-Blacks, in a match that will live stream from the Argentine capital.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the opening day Rugby Championship test match pitting Argentina against defending champions New Zealand, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. Argentina Time on Saturday, July 20, at the 49,500-seat Estadio José Amalfitani in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In New Zealand, that start time will be 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, New Zealand Standard Time, and in Australia, the match gets underway at 1 p.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time on Sunday, July 21, and at 11 p.m. Western on Saturday. Fans in the United States can catch the Argentina vs. New Zealand rugby test at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday, 11 a.m. Pacific.

Fly-half Nicolas Sanchez, back-rower Facundo Isa, and Santiago Cordero — who all play their club rugby in France — and prop Juan Figallo of English club Saracens, have all been named to the Pumas squad under the new, relaxed rules on players with foreign contracts, according to Big News Network.

The Pumas are also placing their hopes for a win over the All-Blacks based on the recent success of the Argentine Super Rugby entry, the Jaguares, who placed a surprising second in the 2019 Super Rugby season. New Zealand halfback Aaron Smith warned the Pumas on Friday that international test rugby is a big step up from Super Rugby, according to Rugby Pass.

“It’s going to be a hard game. It’s called a test match for a reason,” Smith said. “So, yeah, take what you will from that.”

New Zealand Captain Kieran Read, pictured leading the All-Blacks in the Haka, will retire from test matches following the World Cup. Phil Walter / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Argentina vs. New Zealand Saturday 2019 Rugby Championship opening day contest, access the feed offered by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media network ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription requires a fee of $4.99 per month but also includes a seven-day free trial period, giving fans an opportunity to watch the Pumas vs. All-Blacks Rugby Championship test at no charge.

In New Zealand, Sky Go New Zealand will live stream the Rugby Championship clash, while in Argentina, ESPN Scrum TV has rights to all of the Rugby Championship games.

The South Africa-based Super Sport network will broadcast and live stream the match. Fans in Australia can watch a live stream via Kayo Sports. Kayo also requires a subscription fee, but comes with a 14-day free trial. Foxtel will live stream the Argentina vs. New Zealand Rugby Championship match in Australia as well.

The game will live stream on Sky Sports Action in the United Kingdom.