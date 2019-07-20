Kylie Jenner’s Backless Horseback Ride Has Fans Debating Who’s Backside Is Bigger

Kylie Jenner is known for having one of the best rears in Hollywood. The 21-year-old appears to have inherited the curvaceous genes that run in her famous family – big sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian appear blessed with the same genetics, with Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s posteriors also remarked on.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has been posting steady updates from the luxurious Turks and Caicos vacation she recently took – the “Kylie Skin Summer Trip” sent fans pools and bikinis galore, alongside an artsy shot of Kylie and her friends enjoying a horseback riding trip along a beach. The photo showed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star embracing her equestrian moment in a free-spirited way – Kylie wore a backless top that was partly obscured by her long hair. The star had also been shot from behind as she and her friends made their way across sands.

The Instagram update made the Daily Mail‘s headlines, where readers have been leaving their thoughts. Aggressive as some of the responses appeared to be, it looks like this set of viewers was echoing a united concept.

“Kylie’s *ss is as big as the *ss from that horse” reads the most-upvoted reply.

“Can’t tell which is the horse!” another user wrote, their reply shooting up the comments section.

“Imagine having a bigger *ss than a horse. And i’m talking about Kylie,” another wrote.

This beautiful and body-positive star has her fair share of die-hard fans, but Kylie also has her haters, shamers, and some allegations – Kylie’s ultra-round and rather large rear frequently sees her accused of having undergone cosmetic surgery to enhance her behind. As The Inquisitr reported last month, a photo of Kylie with best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou came under fire as hundreds of fans accused the girls of having gone under the knife. A similar incident was reported by the Daily Mail earlier this month after a promotion for Kylie’s 2019-launched Kylie Skin brand had fans outraged – Kylie’s “Summer Body” faced a tirade of surgery accusations.

Comments left on Kylie’s equestrian trip did include such accusations, but many of the popular comments simply appeared focused on the size of the makeup moguls’ rear.

“The horses’ *zzes are much smaller than theirs,” one fan wrote.

Another stated that the horses’ rears were better-looking than those belonging to the ladies riding them. This comment definitely erred on the trolling side, but it was in line with other comments.

Fortunately for Kylie, comments were not exclusively derogatory. The star received some praise, but only a few of the positive comments ended up among the top-voted.