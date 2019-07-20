Selena Gomez Looks Radiant In Black Strapless Dress As Maid Of Honor At Her Cousin’s Wedding

Selena Gomez earned high marks for her look at cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s wedding — the singer wore a black strapless gown and gave a speech as the maid of honor.

As Hollywood Life reported, Selena looked radiant at the Midlothian, Texas, nuptials, where she was in the wedding party and later had some kind words for the newlyweds at the reception. As the report noted, Selena looked stunning in her bridesmaid dress.

“It was simple, long and featured a knee high slit. Sel wore her hair in loose curls down to her shoulders,” the report noted. “The singer served as Priscilla’s maid of honor and attended the wedding solo. But, she wasn’t lonely! The singer was surrounded by a slew of her loved ones at the ceremony, which was held in Midlothian, Texas just outside of Sel’s hometown of Grand Prairie on July 19, 2019.”

Pictures and video of the wedding, which Selena had shared in her Instagram Stories, garnered some viral interest across the internet. One showed Selena giving her speech at the wedding reception, where she looked splendid in her strapless gown.

As Hollywood Life noted, Selena’s speech was a hit at the wedding as she told the bride and groom how happy she was to get to spend her life with them. Selena said that the pair that they “taught me to be strong for anything in life that happens.” The singer then told groom Jay Cosme that he’s an “outstanding man,” prompting someone in the crowd to shout out “Amen!”

The images got some big responses from Selena’s fans, especially her black strapless dress. Many noted how happy and healthy she looked after going through a rough patch in her life, including a trip to rehab late last year. As Page Six noted, Selena spent some time at a psychiatric facility on the East Coast that specialized in something called dialectical behavior therapy, which teaches mindfulness, healthy communication and behavior patterns, and strategies on how to better regulate emotions.

Selena’s speech ❤️ via “g_thestylist” IG stories. #2 pic.twitter.com/9gcC8FaNnQ — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) July 20, 2019

Selena had already gotten plenty of press for the bachelorette party, which took place at a resort in Mexico where Selena was seen wearing a revealing one-piece swimsuit.

Loading...

During the trip, DeLeon had some kind words for her cousin and the role she was playing in the upcoming wedding, Glamour noted.

“I wouldn’t want anyone else standing next to me at the alter (even the two pregnant ones that couldn’t attend) My maid of honor really showed out this weekend and threw me the bachelorette party of my dreams. I am forever grateful,” she wrote.