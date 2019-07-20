‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Reacts To Nick & Bella’s ‘I Love You’: ‘More Wedding Bells!’

The CBS reality show rivals 'The Bachelor' when it comes to lasting love.

Julie Chen Moonves is giving Chris Harrison a run for his money. The longtime Big Brother host reacted to the “I love yous” exchanged by Season 21 contestants Nick Maccarone and Isabella Wang during the most recent episode of the CBS summertime reality show, and she teased the possibility of a lasting romance reminiscent of ABC’s The Bachelor.

After Nick told Bella that he loved her, she responded that she loves him, too. Chen promptly took to Twitter to weigh in on the love connection between the two players who have known each other for less than a month in the Big Brother house.

“Nick & Bella said “I Love You” to each other. Good for their game? No. But could lead to more weddings bells! #BB21.”

Chen, who has hosted Big Brother every summer since 2000, knows a lot about reality TV romance and has bragging rights when it comes to the most marriages spawned between two currently running reality shows.

“We’ve had more marriages come out of Big Brother than The Bachelor,” Chen previously told Entertainment Tonight as she compared the marriage tally from her show to the marriages spawned from the male-led version of ABC’s long-running reality show.

To date, The Bachelor has only spawned three marriages out of 23 seasons, and two of them weren’t even with The Bachelor’s original pick. Meanwhile, Big Brother can boast at least four marriages in 20 seasons: Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, Danielle Donato and Dominick Briones, and Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf.

In addition, Us Weekly reports that last season’s Big Brother showmance, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams and Bayleigh Dayton, are planning their wedding for this September after getting engaged on the show’s live finale last summer, while the most recent Bachelor star, Colton Underwood, isn’t even engaged yet.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Of course, the Nick-Bella romance could have a real-life roadblock. Soapdirt notes that Bella reportedly had a live-in boyfriend she left behind when she moved into the Big Brother house, and Nick knows about the guy. On the Big Brother live feeds, Nick reportedly told fellow contestant Sam Smith that he and Bella started sleeping together in the same bed before he knew about her hometown boyfriend.

The spoiler site Online Big Brother also reported that, despite her hometown situation, Nick told Bella he is “committed” to her.

“If you’re going to say that you like me and that your home situation (live-in boyfriend) is done with, then I’m f**king 100% down!” Nick told his BB21 showmance, to which she replied, “I’m in!”

Big Brother Season 21 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.