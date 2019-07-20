‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Bursts Out Of Neon Green Tank Beside Jennifer Lopez Backstage

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is one of the many fans who bought tickets to see Jennifer Lopez on her “It’s My Party” tour. The lucky reality television celebrity had the opportunity to snap a photo with Lopez backstage, and made sure to share the glam selfie with all her followers on Instagram.

In the selfie, Gorga looked sexy in her concert-going attire. For Lopez’s big concert, she opted to wear a form-fitting lime green tank that her cleavage was practically bursting out of, along with some tight ripped jeans that flaunted all her curves. She added another dose of glam to the look with some metallic sandals to finish things off, and incorporated another pop of bright color in her neon pink bag.

Gorga went fairly neutral with her hair and makeup, and opted to leave her hair down in loose waves and went for a neutral lip and smoky eye for her night out.

While Lopez’s physique is on full display on stage when she performs, as she chooses skimpy and skintight outfits that allow fans to see all her choreography and hard work, in the snap backstage Lopez was in a much more relaxed look. She rocked a matching sweatsuit combination, although her hair and makeup were flawless and full glam.

Gorga didn’t give much details about her backstage experience in the caption, and just shared with fans that Lopez’ show was “killer.” The background of their photo showed a cozy-looking room complete with plants, curtains and a rug, so Gorga may very well have purchased some type of VIP tickets that allowed her the experience of meeting Lopez backstage.

Gorga’s fans loved the glimpse into her personal life and concert experience, and the photo received over 22,000 likes in just 1 hour. Her followers showered her with praise in the comments, and many compared her appearance to Lopez’s.

One follower said “life goals when you are prettier than Jlo!! Good for you!!” while another simply stated “twins.”

Another follower confessed “sometimes when Melissa posts pics I think it’s jlo when I’m skimming through the feed.”

Both Gorga and Lopez have always been open and honest about the fact that achieving their respective physiques takes a lot of work. Both stunning women spend a fair bit of time in the gym sculpting their bodies, and put in plenty of hard work to achieve their goals.

Gorga isn’t afraid to flaunt her hard work, and has thrilled her fans this summer with plenty of bikini shots that showcase her enviable figure.