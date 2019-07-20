Influential NSFW Cosplayer Who Sold Used Bathwater Has Been Banned From Instagram

A social media influencer and cosplayer who went viral for selling jars of her used bathwater has had her Instagram accounts terminated for allegedly breaking the platform’s guidelines.

Business Insider reports that Belle Delphine — who regularly shared posts with her 4.5 million followers — has been banned from the platform for violating the company’s community guidelines. However, Instagram declined to provide more information, citing privacy.

The report also states that the removal of Delphine’s profile came just hours after Instagram announced that they were updating their policies to give users an advance warning if they were close to having their accounts banned. Whether or not she received a similar warning prior to her profile being taken down remains unclear at the time of this writing.

The ban also coincides with a seemingly coordinated effort among users to have the 19-year-old removed from the social media platform. However, Instagram claims that they don’t remove any accounts unless they breach guidelines — no matter how many people want them gone.

Of course, her content isn’t exactly PG. The British model’s posts regularly feature her posing in risque cosplay and making faces that are reminiscent of Japanese pornographic anime and manga.

She also has a Patreon account where subscribers can pay up to $2500 to access X-rated photo sets and other NSFW content. At the time of writing, she has 4,473 patrons.

As noted by The Guardian, the cosplayer made headlines recently for selling used bath water to “thirsty gamer boys” for $30 per jar. Despite being mocked for pulling the stunt, she went ahead with it and sold every single bottle almost immediately.

According to her interview with The Guardian, she decided to sell her bathwater as part of an experiment after several of followers claimed they would drink it.

“Lots of people would comment on my photos saying they would drink my bath water. I was thinking of ideas one day, and it just popped into my head. What if I actually bottled and sold my bath water?”

Delphine also made headlines after she trolled her followers by promising to create a Pornhub account – only to then upload videos of herself performing everyday tasks with pornographic puns attached.

Regarding all the fake news about me! I thought I'd address it… !<3 pic.twitter.com/selYloEwIE — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) July 10, 2019

Her stunts have received their fair share of backlash, though. As noted by Snopes, a story falsely claimed that over 50 people had contracted herpes after drinking the bathwater. In the end, the story turned out to be nothing more than a hoax by a fake Twitter account posing as The Daily Mail.