Jasmine Tookes Poses In Nothing But A Towel While Overlooking Central Park

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes surprised her fans with a sexy Saturday morning selfie of herself overlooking Central Park. According to the geotag she used on the snap, Tookes was staying at 1 Hotel in New York City. In the caption for the shot, she said that she managed to get a room with a perfect view of the iconic park.

Of the two pics in this double update, the first was what caught most fans’ attention. In the snap, Tookes sat on a plush seat in front of a large window that overlooked the city. The window seat was covered with pillows and framed with two sets of curtains to keep the light out when necessary.

Tookes wore absolutely nothing at all in the snap. She posed in a towel wrapped around her toned physique, and the way she wrapped the towel and positioned her body showcased plenty of cleavage, as well as most of her mile-long, toned legs. Her face wasn’t really visible in the shot, as she was turned towards the window to take in the view, but plenty of her skin was illuminated by the sunshine. Her hair tumbled down her back in messy waves, and fans were absolutely drooling over the photo.

The snap received over 12,900 likes in less than half an hour, and her followers couldn’t get enough of her incredible physique.

One follower referenced her caption in his comment, and said she was “the perfect person to be gracing that view with your presence” while another called her a “goddess.”

Plenty of fans couldn’t seem to find the words to describe their appreciation of the sexy snap, and simply left Tookes a string of emoji in the comment section, from hearts to rocket ships to flames.

Tookes wanted her followers to have the opportunity to see the view she was admiring in the picture, so she added another snap to the Instagram update. In the second picture, Tookes is nowhere to be found. Instead, followers can just see a collection of pillows, presumably from the other side of the window seat, and the view of Central Park Tookes raved about.

Tookes has been on quite the adventure lately, jet setting around the world in style. She spent some time in Kenya, where she shared her safari adventures with her followers. Before that, she was in Istanbul for a while, and just prior to sharing the NYC snap, she was posting from Jalisco, Mexico.