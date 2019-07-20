WWE News: WWE Superstar Reveals Vince McMahon Once Banned Him For Life For Being ‘Out Of Control’

Wrestling Inc. reports that NXT and 205 Live superstar Oney Lorcan took to Twitter on Friday evening to reveal that he was once banned from the company.

In his very loud tweet, Lorcan says that he was “out of control” backstage and was escorted out of the arena by police at the behest of WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

Fortunately, one of his fellow WWE superstars was able to get him out of McMahon’s bad books, paving the way for him to make a return to the company full-time in 2015.

You can read the all-caps post below.

“BACK IN 2011 I WAS OUT OF CONTROL AND VINCE MCMAHON BANNED ME FOR LIFE AND HAD ME ESCORTED OUT OF THE ARENA BY POLICE BUT THEN FANDANGO CALLED ME ON CHRISTMAS EVE IN 2015 AND SAYS TO ME HE SAYS THE BAN HAD BEEN LIFTED BABY ASK FANDANGO ABOUT IT.”

Fandango hasn’t responded to Lorcan’s story yet, but it’ll be interesting to see if he weighs in with more details about the events that led to Lorcan being removed from the arena by law enforcement officers.

At the time of this writing, details are being kept close to the vest as to why Lorcan angered WWE officials so much, but if the police were involved it must have been an unpleasant experience.

Of course, it’s also rare to see McMahon give a second chance to a wrestler who isn’t one of the company’s main superstars. Many performers have been dismissed from the company in the past, never to be given a second thought after all. And while Lorcan is a talented in-ring performer with all the tools to succeed, he’s still to become a fixture on WWE’s flagship television shows.

Prior to joining WWE, the 33-year-old superstar made a name for himself on the independent scene. He even wrestled for EVOLVE, a promotion that’s heavily affiliated with WWE. Perhaps he gained the good will of the officials there and was able to convince WWE to take a second chance on him.

Here’s hoping that it’s only a matter of time before Lorcan ascends the WWE ladder even further. He’s been a solid hand throughout the years, and there’s a place for superstars like that on the roster.

Furthermore, his critically acclaimed matches against Cedric Alexander and Ariya Daivara on 205 Live in recent months have only boosted his profile among the WWE Universe. While the Cruiserweight show doesn’t receive the same level of spotlight as some of WWE’s other shows, superstars such as Ali and Buddy Murphy have managed to use it as a springboard to bigger things.