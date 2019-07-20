Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Celebrate Felicity’s First Birthday In Their New Home In LA

Felicity Nicole Vuolo celebrated her first birthday with family and friends, and a cupcake.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are all settled into their new home in L.A. just in time for their daughter’s first birthday. Felicity Nicole turned 1 on July 19. She not only celebrated with her famous mom and dad, but others came out to help her celebrate the special occasion.

The Counting On couple has been sharing photos of the birthday girl on their individual Instagram accounts for the past few days. Jeremy posted a short video clip on his Instagram showing Felicity as she gets her party on. As always, she is smiling and happy as ever. The little girl is wearing a summery blue outfit with a matching bow on her head. Jinger is holding her daughter as her daddy lights the single candle that is stuck in a yummy birthday cupcake.

As the guests sing the happy birthday song to her, Felicity is all smiles and even gives a wave to the room full of people. Her mom ended up blowing out the candle as Felicity gazed at the sweet confection. A few minutes later, Felicity dug into her special cupcake and it looked like she enjoyed every bite. Jeremy indicated that this was not only her first birthday song, but also her first taste of the sweet treat.

It appears that Jeremy’s parents, Charles and Diana Vuolo, were in town for their granddaughter’s special day. He shared a few photos on social media of them with the birthday girl. Felicity also received a birthday bunny from her aunt Anna from back in Arkansas.

Jinger and Jeremy just moved from Laredo, Texas to L.A. a month ago. They have been spending their time getting to know the hot spots of the area, as seen in many recent snapshots. They took Felicity to her first MLS game and have been trying out new places to eat. The Duggar daughter is fitting right in with her new life in California.

Loading...

For her daughter’s first birthday party, the 25-year-old reality star opted to wear a pair of white pants with a pink shirt. Jinger had her new blond locks pulled back into a pony tail. She seems to be happy with her new California-style life.

There were many birthday shout-outs from fans on social media. Of course, there is always at least one person who asks that famous question whether one of the Duggar girls is pregnant. Jinger was no exception. Despite not even looking like she has a baby bump at all, fans still inquire whether she is expecting or when they will have more babies.

For now, Jinger and Jeremy are enjoying their firstborn immensely. Duggar fans can’t help but smile along with Felicity. She is obviously a very happy baby.