Sarah Hyland Claps Back At Troll Hating On Her Engagement Ring Photo, Says She Was Trying To Be ‘Obnoxious’

Sarah's hitting back at a hater who called her engagement ring "obnoxious."

Sarah Hyland is hitting back at a troll who called her recent social media posts about her engagement to Wells Adams “obnoxious” while also saying she won the “dips**t award.” The harsh comments came after the Modern Family actress proudly showed off her stunning engagement ring to the world in two new social media videos while soaking up the sunshine with her husband-to-be.

Per a report from People, the incident went down in the comments section of an Instagram upload from the star on July 19, in which she flashed her rock while laying in the sunshine with Wells. As well as filming herself and her husband-to-be sunbathing, she also shared a very close-up shot of her new jewelry.

While many fans took to the comments section to share their congratulations for the 28-year-old star – who shot to fame playing Haley Dunphy on the aforementioned ABC comedy – there was one Instagram user who wasn’t exactly so thrilled to see the star flashing her ring from her new fiancé.

“Most obnoxious engaged dips**t award goes to you!!!” the troll commented on the upload, to which Hyland sarcastically clapped back with a message of her own.

“Omg! I AM going for the most obnoxious!!!!! How’d you know??” Sarah responded, hitting back at the hater.

Hyland has shared several snaps with her man ever since they confirmed the exciting news of their engagement earlier this week.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple took to social media to announce the news that they’ll be heading down the aisle by sharing photos and videos of their beach proposal, which saw Wells get down on one knee in the sand.

The actress then flashed her ring in another sweet beach snap posted to her Instagram account, which showed Adams giving her a big hug from behind as she put her hand up to show off her giant new rock.

“My fiancé… my FIANCÉ…. MYYYY FIAAANCÉÉÉÉÉ!!!!!” Hyland captioned it.

It’s no surprise that Sarah wants to show off her stunning engagement ring from the former The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise reality star. As E! News reports, the gorgeous jewelry could be worth a staggering $200,000.

The celebrity news outlet noted that the ring was designed by Lorraine Schwartz and looks to be around five carats.

“Sarah’s ring looks like a beautiful white 5-carat Oval cut that is most likely F or G color and VS clarity,” Andrew Brown, WP Diamonds CEO, told the site shortly after the couple confirmed the exciting news via social media.

“On the simple thin band, from Lorraine Schwartz, this ring would probably run $175-$200,000,” they added of Sarah’s rock from Wells.