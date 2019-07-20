Brooke Burke, 47, Stuns In The Skimpiest Knitted Swimsuit

Brooke's leaving very little to the imagination in her holey and revealing bathing suit.

Brooke Burke is leaving extremely little to the imagination in her latest swimsuit look. The stunning TV personality and former Dancing with the Stars contestant and co-host flashed some serious skin while hitting the beach in Los Angeles on July 19 as she rocked a knitted one-piece with several large holes across the torso.

The Daily Mail shared several photos of the 47-year-old star flaunting her seriously toned figure on the sand. Brooke flashed the flesh in her holey blue one-piece while taking a walk alongside the ocean as her unique bathing suit, which featured ties across her hips, barely covered her assets.

The mom of four (the star is mom to 11-year-old Shaya, 12-year-old Heaven, 17-year-old Sierra, and 19-year-old Neriah) looked flawless in the new snaps, proving that she’s happy and healthier than ever right now as she laughed and flashed several smiles for the paparazzi during her Friday beach trip.

Showing off her long legs and her seriously flat and toned middle, Burke had her long brunette hair tied up away from her face in a bun on the top of her head and also opted to keep things simple when it came to accessories by ditching the jewelry while also going barefoot.

But the TV host – who is a cancer survivor and split with former husband David Charvet last year – is certainly no stranger to rocking her swimwear for the cameras.

As The Inquisitr reported just last month, Brooke was recently spotted in a black and white bikini look as she hit the beach in Malibu as she once again showed off all her hard work in the gym.

But just how does the uber-fit mom do it?

Burke has been very open about the fact that she follows a strict diet and fitness routine to maintain the toned body she has now, and even has her own fitness app, called Brooke Burke Body, where she shared her healthy living tips with fans.

“I wasn’t led by example. I learned early on that the one thing I can control is how I take care of my body. And, it’s not solely about looking better by any means; it’s very much about feeling better,” she previously told Forbes in 2017 when she launched the app.

“Women need to learn to love their bodies regardless their shape,” she continued. “It’s about changing our inner dialogue and embracing the ever-changing stages of mother nature and taking care of ourselves from the inside out.”

But Brooke also admitted that, while it takes discipline to get her fit body she’s putting on display in her tiny swimwear looks, she also lets herself indulge every once in a while.

“Break the rules a little bit! If I want to have a glass of wine and a Margherita pizza, I’m going to have it!” she admitted. “I give myself the freedom to enjoy life and this is, in part, why I exercise.”