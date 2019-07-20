‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, July 18: Hope Delays Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, July 18 features father and son getting ready for the wedding. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was helping his little boy get dressed for the big day. Thomas wanted to trim Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) hair but the child liked the length. Thomas said that he did not want Douglas to look shaggy on this day. However, he managed to twist his dad’s arm with a “Please, Dad,” and Thomas agreed to leave his hair alone.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) entered the room. He wanted to check in on his son on his wedding day. Thomas told his dad that he was excited that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was going to be his wife. However, he was also missing his mother on this occasion. Ridge told Thomas that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) was still in Africa with a human rights organization. On another note, Thomas warned Ridge that his wife was interfering in his personal life. He told Ridge that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) needed to stop meddling, per She Knows Soaps.

Brooke was doing exactly that in Hope’s room. She had popped in to see Hope getting ready. However, Hope had been daydreaming. The blonde was having second thoughts about marrying Thomas. Brooke told Hope that if she wanted to back out of the wedding, she would take care of everything.

As friends and family gather to witness Thomas and Hope say "I Do," Hope considers her options. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/kc5EPXaVwB #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/zuvoBKLden — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 18, 2019

At the cliff house, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) helped Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) with the zipper of her dress. He then told her that she looked beautiful. Amelia (Nicola Posener) helped get the girls ready and they headed to the car. Steffy tried to encourage Liam to be happy on Hope’s wedding day.

Once they arrived at Brooke’s house, Steffy headed upstairs to help Hope as the maid of honor. She embraced the bride-to-be and said that they would soon be a big family. Brooke was irritable and pointed out that Hope did not have to marry Thomas for that to happen. Brooke left the room and Steffy spoke to Hope alone.

In the meantime, Liam and Thomas also had words. Liam warned Thomas that he would always be there for his ex-wife. As time went on, everyone began to notice that the bride was late for her wedding. Liam needled Thomas and told him that the day may not work out as he wants it to.

Upstairs, Steffy urged Hope not to marry her brother if she did not mean it. Hope became tearful and admitted that she was only doing this for Douglas’s sake. They laughed about parenting together, before Hope sent Steffy to fetch her mom. Steffy did just that.

Brooke appeared and told Hope that she would be making the biggest mistake of her life if she married Thomas. She begged her daughter not to marry him, but Hope remained silent.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.