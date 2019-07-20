Isabelle Mathers Ditches Bikini Top & Gets Sandy At The Beach

Isabelle Mathers shared a series of three new bikini pics yesterday, and so far, over 100,000 fans have liked it. And it’s no wonder, as the model gave several sultry looks and posed topless in a couple of the pics.

The first photo of the series showed Isabelle topless, as her chest peeked through and she flaunted her derriere. The white bikini bottoms she wore had a thong cut, and she accessorized with several puka shell necklaces that were worn backwards. Isabelle looked over her left shoulder at the camera while wearing her hair down. This meant that her face was partially obscured, as she smiled slightly with her lips closed.

On the other hand, the second photo showed Mathers posing on her knees on a sandy beach. She leaned forward slightly and placed her hands on her knees, which left her censoring her chest with her left arm. The photo revealed that she also wore bracelets, as well as a chunky shell anklet.

The final photo of the set showed Isabelle in a forest green bikini. This time, she stood in the water, which reached her knees. She stood up with her hands in fists, which she placed on her hips. The model tilted her head slightly to the right, while a boat was visible in the backdrop.

The photo set was geotagged at Whitehaven Beach. Four days ago, Isabelle shared another photo that was from the same photo shoot. She stood on the beach, as she threw her head back into the air. Her hair cascaded down her back in soft waves, as she placed her hands by her sides. This image garnered over 84,000 likes.

“Looking up to the place u came from – heaven,” noted a fan, while another joked, “tryna find aliens or what, their all in area 51.”

“That’s soooooo far away from where I am rn,” exclaimed an Instagram user.

Loading...

“I just want to go some place like this for a month,” said another fan, tagging a friend.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Whitehaven Beach is the “most photographed beach in all of Australia.” This would explain why so many of Isabelle’s fans were loving not just the model’s looks, but also the location of the shoot. People head to the beach to enjoy diving, snorkeling, hiking, and more. Plus, the beach is mostly pure white silica, which means that the sand doesn’t heat up in the sun.