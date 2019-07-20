‘Geordie Shore’ Star Chloe Ferry Puts Voluptuous Booty On Display In Thong Bikini

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry commanded the attention of her 3.2 million Instagram followers Friday afternoon when she shared a sizzling display of booty and skin.

The bikini-clad photo featured the TV personality laying on her stomach with her head resting on her hand propped up by her elbow as she gazed back at the camera. Chloe donned a maroon colored bikini with a thong-style bottom that appeared to be sinking into her curvaceous backside. The bikini was a piece from the Victoria Secret line of swimwear, and the brand’s name was clearly visible on the band of the bottom of the suit.

The top of the suit was a simple and traditional thick strap bra-like swim top with a thicker back band and a full coverage style cup. The top featured the same flattering maroon cover, but also had a deeper burgundy color along the front of the cup. The extremely modest bikini top perfectly balanced out the blatant exposure of the starlet’s curvy backside, which was in full view, thanks to the revealing bottom.

While her voluptuous derriere was not centered in the photo, it was the first thing that caught the eyes of most who viewed the snapshot. In fact, Ferry made it clear her intention was to flaunt her shapely booty as she referenced her “peach” in the caption that simply said, “look back at it.”

Since the addition of the post to her profile early Friday, the post has received more than 15,000 likes and over 200 comments. Most of the comment section was full of admirers who showered the post with an array of heart and fire emojis in support of the Chloe’s booty snap. One commenter even used emoji to indicate that his “eggplant” was on fire thanks to the steamy photo.

The photo comes just hours before Ferry put on a leggy display in a separate photo featuring herself rocking a vibrant yellow, white, and black plaid overall-style short dress. Chloe paired the adorable dress with a white undershirt.

The TV personality sat with her legs crossed as she donned a pair of large sunglasses while looking up at the camera. The extra short dressed allowed the reality TV to flash her long, toned legs for the camera. While this photo has received almost as many views, less followers were inclined to comment on the more modest photo.

Most who commented had nothing but positive things to say about Chloe’s snapshot. Some, however, did take issue with the background as it didn’t look like the type of environment they were used to seeing Ferry in.