Brooks Nader Exposes Cleavage In Neon Yellow Front-Tie Bikini

Brooks Nader shared a new photo from Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, and it showed her lounging in a neon yellow bikini. The model was spotted sitting on the lawn, with the water visible behind her. Brooks wore a bikini top with front tie accents, which left her cleavage exposed, and popped her left hip while extending her legs in front of her. She wore her hair up in a casual ponytail, and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the shot. So far, over 6,100 fans have liked the photo.

The post previous to this one was of her throwing the first pitch at a Marlins game. The model wore a Marlins jersey, which she tied in the front to make it into a crop top. She matched this with a pair of high-waisted light denim shorts, which had several rips on the front. She joked in the captions about being the son her father never had.

In addition to the photo, Nader shared a video of her throwing the pitch. After doing it successfully, she laughed and jumped up and down with her hands in the air. She wore her hair half up, half down, and she certainly looked like she was having a great time.

Additionally, Nader shared a photo of herself wearing a red dress that was bound to have turned heads. In the captions, she indicated that it was for a Sports Illustrated event. In addition to Miami Swim Week, SI has been busy working with their “Top 17” models from the open casting call.

The model’s red dress had sleeves that reached her elbows, along with a structured shoulder and ruffle accents on the arms. It was also a wraparound dress, which she cinched at her waist with a matching red fabric belt. Brooks wore her hair down in loose waves, and wore light pink lipstick and matching blush. The Instagram update has received almost 5,000 likes so far.

And while her fans may have first heard of her thanks to her affiliation with Sports Illustrated, that was hardly her first gig in the industry. Nader opened up about her career to Fox News.

“After being told many times that I could never do runway, it was so liberating to strut my stuff on the runway in Miami with SI Swimsuit. I hope to be a versatile model who can do both fashion and commercial work,” she revealed.