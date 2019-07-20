Michael Cohen Makes Veiled Threat At Donald Trump Over Hush Money Payments: ‘Justice Will Be Served’

Michael Cohen appeared to take aim at Donald Trump on Friday after reports implicated the president in the same hush money scheme that is landing Cohen behind bars.

Trump’s former personal attorney, who was convicted on several federal charges including campaign finance fraud for concealing hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about her tryst with Trump, issued what seemed to be a veiled threat to Trump on Twitter. Cohen said he would be happy to return to Congress to explain how Trump was the one who directed him to make the hush money payments, despite Trump’s continued insistence that he knew nothing about it.

“I welcome the opportunity to return to Congress to once again testify under oath truthfully and honestly regarding the hush money payments, which was performed at the direction and in accordance with [President Trump]. Justice will be served,” Cohen wrote.

The tweet came just one day after unsealed documents related to Cohen’s conviction seemed to directly implicate Trump in the hush money scheme. As NBC News reported, the court documents showed that the FBI believed Donald Trump was closely involved in the scheme and that he exchanged a series of calls, text messages, and emails with Cohen and a small group of others that included top campaign aide Hope Hicks.

As one FBI agent was quoted in the documents, an investigation found what appeared to be a cover-up on many levels.

“I have learned that in the days following the Access Hollywood video, Cohen exchanged a series of calls, text messages and emails with Keith Davidson, who was then Clifford’s attorney, David Pecker and Dylan Howard of American Media Inc. (‘AMI’), the publisher of the National Enquirer, Trump, and Hope Hicks, who was then press secretary for Trump’s presidential campaign,” the FBI was quoted in the newly released documents.

As @WSJ reported in November, Manhattan federal prosecutors gathered evidence of Trump’s participation in Michael Cohen’s hush-money scheme, including through testimony from American Media’s David Pecker, who was granted immunity.https://t.co/blGYecgQwl https://t.co/KPvzu3RilI — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) July 19, 2019

Loading...

The agent went on to say that the timing of the calls and content of the text messages showed that the communications from Trump were to prevent Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, from going public with details of her affair with Trump. Daniels would later come forward with details of the brief affair, which she said took place in the months after wife Melania gave birth to their son.

Legal experts said that Donald Trump himself would likely face charges for the hush money scheme were he not in office. The Department of Justice has a policy against indicting sitting presidents.