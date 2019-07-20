‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Will Sharon Choose Adam Over Rey?

Shocking new Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam’s repeated demands on Sharon have pushed Rey to his breaking point. Although he’s been careful until now, Rey is getting close to making Sharon choose: him or Adam.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) just went through a painful breakup with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) after she cheated on him with his brother, Arturo (Jason Canela). He’s tried hard to allow Sharon (Sharon Case) to take care of things with Adam (Mark Grossman) since they had a history. However, everyone has a line, and Rey is nearing his. When Adam shows up and asks Sharon an absolutely shocking favor, Rey expects her to tell Adam to buzz off. When Sharon entertains the idea and even agrees to do it, Rey is at the end of his rope.

Rey actor Jordi Vilasuso spoke with CBS Soaps In Depth about the storyline recently.

“Rey understands where Sharon is coming from, but he doesn’t think she can see the forest for the trees,” said Vilasuso. “He sees Adam as a threat to everyone that he encounters! Rey has been around people like this, felons, for a long time. He can smell these people a mile away, and Adam is a dangerous individual. He is a punk in Rey’s eyes!”

Rey lets Sharon know that it is time for her to realize what Adam is doing and see him for the person he is. After all, Sharon loves Christian, too, and she knows that Nick (Joshua Morrow) is the only father the little boy knows. Plus, Sharon knows the terrible things that Adam is capable of since he took Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) from her early on. She knows first hand the destruction that Adam brings when he is after revenge.

“Rey is starting to see a crack in their relationship. He hasn’t been super-confrontational,” Vilasuso admitted.

The good thing is that Rey has actually learned from his failed relationship with Mia. He will discuss things with Sharon before things get to a boiling point. However, Rey is not going to end up settling or trying to make things work with Sharon, no matter the cost.

“At this point in his life, he’s going to be like ‘If you’re going to [side with Adam], then I’m out! I’m walking!'”

The biggest question is, what will Sharon end up deciding to do? Her history with Adam is strong, but she also already knows things didn’t work out so well for them. Meanwhile, she has something with Rey, but she might decide it’s not enough to turn away from Adam and his requests.