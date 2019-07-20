Motherhood For Meghan Markle Is A ‘Dream Come True,’ Says Former ‘Suits’ Co-Star Gina Torres

Though the duchess has already faced some mom-shaming, Markle's friend is confident in her maternal abilities.

Meghan Markle’s friend and former co-star of the show Suits had some wonderful things to say about the Duchess of Sussex’s new role.

In an interview with People Now, the 50-year-old actress was asked about what type of a mother Markle will be to her 2-month-old son, Archie. Torres reassured her fans that Markle is “a great mom.”

“I’m sure she’ll be a great mom. It’s a dream come true for her,” she said.

The two starred together for seven seasons on the drama set at a fictional Manhattan law firm. Markle played paralegal Rachel Zane. Torres has played Jessica Pearson in the legal drama since the first season.

She will be starring in a spinoff, appropriately titled Pearson, that centers around her Suits character who has relocated to Chicago to work in the mayor’s office.

“We will get to meet her family…There’s a story behind the eyes. There’s a reason why she does the things that she does and there are consequences to the things that she does good and bad,” said Torres.

Suits aired the first episode of the final season on Wednesday.

Markle announced in late November of 2017 that she would be leaving Hollywood for Buckingham Palace following her engagement with Prince Harry, whom she later married in May, 2018.

Ian West / Getty Images

Torres was one of the esteemed guests at the royal wedding, where she wore a beautiful red lace dress, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

“You may or may not know this, but your former Suits star Meghan Markle is now the Duchess of Sussex,” said Jeremy Parsons, co-host of People Now.

“I’m sorry, what? Really? I’ve been a little busy,” said Torres.

The co-stars are close. While they may not see each other on-set any longer, Torres is still “cheering on” her friend as she tackles motherhood.

Markle recently faced criticism over her parenting skills during Archie’s first public outing when she was seen awkwardly holding the baby earlier this month, reported The Inquisitr.

The duchess made a surprise appearance with the baby to watch her husband participate in the King Power Charity Polo match last week.

Photos emerged showing the royal family enjoying their day out, which includes some of the new mom kissing and cradling her baby.

Based on those photos, the mom-shaming critics chided the duchess for looking like she was going to drop the baby, and for not dressing him appropriately. They went so far as to suggest the new mom spent so little time with her baby that she had no idea how to care for him.