Kylie Jenner Takes Camo Style To The Next Level In Vintage Dior By John Galliano

As seen on Instagram on Friday, Kylie Jenner changed her ever-evolving hair into yet another fresh look, possibly and plausibly helped by extensions since her black hair rocked such a long braid that the woven strands hung in front of her insane swimsuit, past her waist and below her navel.

The aforementioned insane swimsuit was yet another vintage designer garment added to this style-driven celebrity’s other throwback fashion finds, including her rare Chanel bikini The Inquisitr talked about earlier this month.

This time, Kylie had put her hands on a scarce camo bikini armed with utilitarian orange zippers and designed for Dior by John Galliano for the brand’s 2001 ready-to-wear collection.

Perhaps not so coincidentally, a never-worn version of the same bikini was recently on sale from on-line auction house, 1st Dibs.

The source of the suit, which sold for $950, operates out of Los Angeles as does Jenner. So, the model-mogul was possibly the lucky person who snapped up this fashion discovery just in time to own the curious sartorial statement that is beyond hard to find.

When this piece and companion camo garments hit the runway eight years ago — with supermodel Gisele Bundchen swaggering down the Dior catwalk wearing a one-piece version of Kylie’s bikini, as Vogue pictured — these styles and the others that year from John Galliano caused quite a stir.

“A contest of camouflage, leopard- and leather-trimmed bikinis segued into an array of ravaged prom queens who had clearly had too many drinks (not to mention a pill or two or three) the night before.”

The warped yet extravagant description by a buoyant Vogue writer went into great detail about the odd collection’s many facets.

“Highbrow eyebrows were raised from the very beginning of John Galliano’s outrageous presentation for Dior, as a sexy blaring soundtrack introduced a cavalcade of tough babes in patchwork wrapped skirts, sequined, pinned and frayed jackets, rough leather belts, vice squad-defiant heels and pop-colored fishnet stockings….Destruction, reconstruction, punk, recycling, tiaras, sex, patchwork, saddles, logos, commerce, camouflage, street, diffusion, vintage cars…only Galliano could pull it off.”

With that in mind, Kylie’s recent Instagram post proved that — like Galliano — she can pull off the sartorial master’s way-out looks without hesitation. The 21-year-old billionaire seemed to be crouched down in front of a cream-colored building that featured faded green shutters while being photographed in her peculiar bathing suit.

Still, this social media superstar appeared to be as comfortable as can be in this snap while the camo bikini’s utilitarian zippers hung around in such a discombobulated way that even Galliano might find them difficult to interpret.

Meanwhile, curious minds beg to understand why the zippers don’t seem to do anything, making them even more curious than if they did. In other words, why did this high-profile designer add these orange accoutrements to his military-esque creation that Kylie Jenner now owns? Anybody know?