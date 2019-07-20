Donald Trump Will ‘Get Worse’ Because Democrats Are Wary Of Impeachment, Predicts Maxine Waters

'He should have been impeached,' the top Democrat said.

In an interview broadcast Friday, House Financial Services Committee Committee Maxine Waters said that President Donald Trump will “get worse” because Democrats are wary of impeachment, Raw Story reports.

Waters went on MSNBC to discuss with Chris Hayes the latest controversy about Trump’s remarks aimed at progressive Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley.

Trump told the quartet to “go back” to their countries, despite the fact that three of them were born in the United States, and all of them are American citizens. Days later, his rally crowd chanted “send her back,” insulting Omar.

Hayes reminded Waters that Trump had initially disavowed the chant, only to embrace it a day later.

“Well, you know, some people were shocked that the president could be so outwardly racist,” Waters responded.

“However, I, you, and others know that he has gotten worse. From the time that we first started to realize that he was identifying himself as an unworthy person, not worthy of the presidency, he has consistently gotten worse,” the top Democrat added, proceeding to explain that she believes the president has been emboldened by the fact that the Democrats do not appear willing to impeach him.

“He basically came to the conclusion that we were not going to impeach him,” Waters, an early proponent of impeachment, explained.

“So he keeps going and he’ll get worse,” she predicted.

“He should have been impeached. He has not been impeached. He is out of hand. He is going to keep going.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, despite the fact that some Democrats — mainly progressives — have been calling on House leadership to begin impeachment proceedings, that has not happened, causing friction between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and those willing to take a more aggressive approach.

In response to Trump’s “go back” remarks, Representative Al Green of Texas used on Wednesday the privileged motion tactic to force impeachment articles. His resolution was tabled in a in a 332-95 vote, with 137 Democrats pushing back against the initiative.

Following the House’s decision to not move in the direction of impeachment, Trump declared a “massive victory,” accusing the Democrats of “playing games.”

“I don't know if it's good or bad politically – I don't care,” Trump said about his attacks on four progressive congresswomen https://t.co/X2V0zhvuC6 — POLITICO (@politico) July 20, 2019

Some Democrats are reportedly hoping that special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony will move the needle towards impeachment, but that is also unlikely. Initially scheduled on on July 17, Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees has been moved to July 24, which means that it will occur two days before the summer recess.

The short time frame makes it virtually impossible for the Democratic Party to take action.

Mueller has cleared Trump and members of his campaign of conspiracy with the Kremlin, choosing to not charge the president with obstruction of justice.