‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jennifer ‘JWoww’ Farley Spills Out Of Tight Swimsuit For Racy Instagram Shot

JWoww still knows how to make a splash with her fans.

The 33-year-old reality television star — whose real name is Jennifer Farley — took to Instagram on Friday to share a revealing glimpse of herself wearing a black one-piece swimsuit. The picture got some viral attention for JWoww, who showed during her original run on Jersey Shore that she had a unique knack for drawing the spotlight onto herself.

The Instagram picture attracted close to 40,000 likes from JWoww’s fans and a glowing write-up from the Daily Mail, which noted that the reality television star was looking great in black. According to the writeup, the photo was part of the reality star’s latest promotional campaign for her tanning cream.

JWoww has shared some other racy snaps when promoting her tanning cream, including one Instagram shot back on the Fourth of July that showed her spilling out of a multi-colored bikini as she lounged in the pool.

Farley and the rest of the original Jersey Shore bunch are back in the spotlight thanks to MTV’s revival of the popular show. In addition, she plans to give the world a glimpse of her new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, on the show, Radar Online reported. A source told the outlet that the two are quite serious and “pretty much living together,” not spending any time apart. With the relationship getting quite serious, Jenni reportedly wants to introduce Zack to the world on the Jersey Shore revival.

The source added that the pair appears to be headed for marriage.

“He makes her feel so beautiful and so special. They are very much in love and have been discussing their plans for a long life together, including the possibility of kids,” the insider added.

Loading...

While JWoww remained in the spotlight even after the original run of Jersey Shore came to a conclusion and remained a fixture of the celebrity news circuit, the revival of the show has brought her a new level of attention. As such, Farley appears to be cashing in on that spotlight. With her Instagram following hitting 7.1 million and growing rapidly, Farley has used the increased reach to turn the social media site into her own personal billboard. The picture she shared on Friday pitching her tanning cream was one of a number of sponsored posts, which also include some fashion and swimwear partnerships.