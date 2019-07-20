‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Rips ‘Media Led Hate Campaign’ During Final Season

As the final season of Game of Thrones aired on HBO earlier this year, a major part of the story of the final season was that a lot of fans seemed vocal about how things ended up for the series. The backlash began around the time of the battle episode with the White Walkers, when many fans complained that they couldn’t see what was going on on screen, and continued through the errant coffee cup and especially with the major plot beats of the final two episodes. This led, per The Inquisitr, to the circulating of a fan petition asking HBO to remake the final season, with different writers.

HBO has announced no plans to do any such thing, but they did host a final Game of Thrones panel on Friday at the annual San Diego Comic Con. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had originally been scheduled to appear but cancelled days earlier, but the show went on without them, per Deadline. And the issue of fan dissatisfaction was addressed on the panel.

Conleith Hill, who played Lord Varys on the show, implied on the panel that negativity towards the series had been pushed by the media, and the huge crowd that showed up to SDCC in support of the series was proof that fans liked the end of the series after all.

“You look at the amount of people that are here and we here to thank you for watching us al those years,” Hill said on the panel. “This is the reality rather than a media led hate campaign.”

Final Game of Thrones panel and they gave everyone Starbucks cups. pic.twitter.com/9aLlCpscxg — Cheryll Del Rosario (@cheryll) July 20, 2019

Also on the panel, Liam Cunningham, who played Lord Davos Seaworth on the show, suggested a spinoff called Better Call Davos, while also joking that he should have ended the series as king.

Hill’s comments weren’t the first time this year that a Game of Thrones actor blamed the media for the idea of fans disliking the final season.

Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on the show, said in April, days after the season premiere, gave an interview in which he directed an expletive at critics, per The Inquisitr.

“I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season—and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here—but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgement on it, in my head they can go f*** themselves,” Harrington said. He especially noted that he and the cast had worked very hard on the final season, especially the battle episode that took nearly two months to film.

The Harington interview came following the premiere, which was well-reviewed by critics, although the remarks indicated that perhaps the actor saw a fan and critical backlash coming.

Meanwhile, as reported by Vanity Fair‘s Joanna Robinson, the panel debunked the fan theory from during the season that indicated Jon Snow had screamed at the dragon in order to help Arya Stark kill the Night King. “NO,” Maisie Williams, who played Arya, said.