Kylie Jenner’s Booty Is Out Of Control In Skintight Dress

Kylie Jenner seemingly can’t stop showing off her hourglass figure on social media, and her fans are going wild over her racy photos.

On Friday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a set of photos of herself showing off all of her curves, especially her backside.

In the first photo, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is seen climbing a set of stairs as she dons a blue-and-pink dress that hugs all of her curves. Kylie has her back toward the camera and turns to look back over her shoulder.

Jenner’s famous booty is the focal point of the sexy snapshot, but her toned arms and bare back are also very noticeable. The makeup mogul also has her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, which she has braided down her back and hanging down to her calves.

She also rocks a full face of makeup in the picture, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Kylie adds pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter to complete her glam look.

In the second photo, Jenner looks ahead so that her face can’t be seen by the camera as she continues to climb the same steps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently headed to Turks and Caicos for a lavish girls trip with her gal pals. Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was one of those friends, and sources claim that the model was thrilled to be able to reconnect with Jenner on the vacation.

“Sofia was so thrilled to be invited to Kylie’s girls trip in celebration of her skincare line. She’s been having the time of her life with Kylie and all her friends, and is so happy to be spending quality time with Kylie,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Kylie and Sofia haven’t had a chance to hang out much over the past several years because they’ve both been busy with their own work and family lives, but this was the perfect way for them to make up for lost time and Sofia is looking forward to more bonding time with Kylie,” the insider reveals of the two friends.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s lavish lifestyle and sexy photos by following her on her social media accounts, or tuning in to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which airs on Sunday nights on the E! network.