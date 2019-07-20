Kara Del Toro’s Curves Barely Contained By Bikini On Vacation

Maxim babe Kara Del Toro just wrapped up her stint at Miami Swim Week, where she walked the runway for several swimwear brands. She’s on the road again, this time spending a few days in sunny Mexico with the brand Revolve.

Del Toro shared a snap of herself in a sizzling orange outfit earlier today, and added a caption that stated “just arrived to this magical place.”

A few hours later, she was already rocking a majorly sexy bikini and making the most of the Mexican sunshine.

In the shot she shared most recently, Del Toro was pictured in a barely-there crocheted bikini that showed off all her assets. The bottoms are simple tie-side bottoms that looked moments from unraveling, and sat low on her hips. The top likewise had a tie feature that accentuated her ample chest and showcased some major cleavage. The crocheted material clung to every inch of her curvy physique and had fans drooling.

Del Toro accessorized the look with a simple necklace and a straw hat, which she placed slightly askew on her head in a cheeky pose.

Her hair flowed in loose waves down her body, and she rocked very minimal makeup for the picture, where she added to the caption that it was super-hot in Mexico.

Her fans loved the sizzling shot, which received over 8,000 likes in just one hour.

One follower commented, “why you gotta look so good in every post” while another added, “you bring the heat.”

Del Toro posed in what looked like a total paradise, with stone steps, an ornate stone walkway, and lush tropical greenery in the background.

Del Toro is just one of several models who went to Mexico as part of Revolve’s ongoing promotional trip. While Del Toro didn’t clarify how long she’ll be spending in Mexico, fans will have to stay tuned to see what other sexy swimsuits she wears during her time in the warm weather spot.

Fans who love seeing Del Toro’s updates on Instagram should make sure to subscribe to her YouTube channel. While she has a whopping 1 million followers on Instagram, Del Toro surprisingly has only about 8,000 YouTube subscribers. Her channel features everything from her review of a self-tanning product to a video where she shares 50 facts about herself. Quite a few of the videos are designed to help her showcase products and brands she works with, but she also manages to showcase her personality in the videos beyond what is possible in a still selfie.