Daily Dose Of ‘General Hospital’: Kristina & Harmony Blast Shiloh, But Daisy Is Still A Follower

Shiloh used his manipulation to get bail money.

On Friday’s General Hospital, Shiloh got out of jail on bail. No one was happy about that, but he doesn’t care one bit. His main goal is to get custody of Wiley and he will do whatever it takes to get it done. The Dawn of Day leader is getting somewhat desperate, especially since his followers are scarce these days. He has even tried talking to both Kristina and Harmony, and that didn’t go well for him at all.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps had indicated that Kristina would be shaken up, and that’s because of Shiloh. He came waltzing into Charlie’s Pub where she was working to confront her. Kristina was shocked that he was out of jail. She assumed that he would be locked up for good. Daisy was tagging along with Shiloh. It’s apparent that she is still a faithful follower. She tried talking Kristina into going back to rebuild Dawn of Day.

Kristina told Shiloh to his face that she will be testifying in court, saying that he is a sexual predator and a blackmailer. It was revealed at the beginning of Friday’s episode of General Hospital that Shiloh got the bail money from Daisy, which is why she was there in the first place. He talked her into taking all of her trust fund money and giving it to him. Now he needs money for court costs, but Daisy told him that her parents cut her off.

Nothing can keep Shiloh down, West Coast – not even an astronomically high bail. But where'd the money come from?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @cobyryan74 pic.twitter.com/Kl9jg7MjEw — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 19, 2019

Fans can tell that Daisy is starting to doubt Shiloh, but she is afraid to go against him. He still has her pledge, so it may be something really bad that he is hanging over her head. Maybe Kristina will eventually get Neil involved in trying to talk to Daisy to get her out of the cult.

Later, at Pentonville, Shiloh paid a visit to Harmony. Willow had warned her mother not to get sucked in by him again. Shiloh told Harmony that they could get custody of his son and raise him together. That’s when she blasted him out of the water. She told him in no uncertain terms that there was no way that he was getting near her or Willow ever again, and certainly not getting hold of that baby.

Willow's worried her mother is still susceptible to Shiloh and people like him. Will Wiley's safety ease her mind?

Tune into a tense, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @IngaCadranel pic.twitter.com/T1NXMbDQfv — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 19, 2019

Loading...

Fans were thrilled that Harmony was not manipulated by Shiloh this time. It looks like she has truly seen him for who he really is. Willow also learned that Shiloh was out on bail. Word is getting around, which will leave many people very nervous.

On Monday’s General Hospital, Drew will let loose on Shiloh. This guy certainly knows how to push buttons.