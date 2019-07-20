Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Stuns In The Pool In Skimpy, Neon Green Bikini

Lais Ribeiro’s latest Instagram post is getting noticed for all the right reasons.

On Friday, July 19, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a sizzling new snap to her feed that captivated the attention of her 2.1 million followers, and one glance at it explains exactly why. Its geotag placed her at the Cuixmala Resort in Mexico, where Lais and a number of other models have traveled to for work with the popular clothing brand Revolve. The 28-year-old was captured flaunting some serious skin as she enjoyed a refreshing dip in the pool, looking nothing short of stunning as she did so in a seriously skimpy ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

The Brazilian bombshell sent pulses racing in a sexy neon green bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The sports bra-style top had a dangerously low scoop-neck design that put an insane amount of cleavage on display, and her fans certainly did not seem to mind. In the middle of her bust was a dainty silver zipper that closed the piece to contain her voluptuous assets that were hardly contained in the itty-bitty bikini top.

Though mostly out of sight, Lais’s audience could tell that the matching bikini bottoms of the set were equally as risque, if not more so. Its cheeky design did nothing to cover up her long, toned legs, and exposed her booty almost in its entirety. It also featured a unique, double-strapped waistband that sat high on her hips, accentuating her slender figure and rock hard abs.

For a bit of flair, Lais added both a choker necklace and a longer pendant necklace to the look, drawing eyes towards her decolletage even more. She also sported a pair of oversized black sunglasses to shade herself from the glistening sun. Her dark tresses were pulled back in a sleek bun, keeping them from getting wet in the pool or covering up her makeup-free face that let her natural beauty shine.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model showered her latest upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been liked more than 25,000 times just five hours after it went live on Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Ahhh love this color on you,” one person wrote, while another said she was a “goddess.”

Another fan even commented that Lais was her “girl crush.”

This is hardly the first time that the beauty has sported a bikini this summer. Before traveling to Mexico, the model spent some time in her native country of Brazil. During her stay, The Inquisitr reported that she wowed her fans again with a sizzling snap of herself rocking a minuscule red, cheetah-print bikini by the pool, sending temperatures on Instagram soaring.