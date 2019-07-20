Georgia Fowler Flaunts Toned Body On The Beach In Skimpy Zebra-Print Bikini

Georgia Fowler brought some heat to Instagram today with a sizzling new snap that is getting her fans talking.

The new addition to the stunner’s feed on the social media platform caught the babe splashing around in the cool, clear water of the ocean. There was no geotag included in the post to indicate the location shot, but the beauty’s 949,000 followers didn’t seem concerned about not having the information. Instead, Georgia’s fans were captivated by her incredible bikini body that was covered in nothing more than an itty-bitty bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The bombshell sent pulses racing in the sexy zebra-print number that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The dangerously low-cut scoop-neck top hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out as she splashed around in the water. A bright, lime green trim along the top provided a unique flair to the number and drew even more attention to the ample amount of cleavage that it put on display.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set were equally as skimpy, if not more. Its high cut design did nothing to cover Georgia’s famous curves or long, toned legs that were perfectly tanned from her time under the sun. Like the top, the trim of its waistband was lined in the same bold, neon green hue, accentuating her trim waist and washboard abs that were still very much within eyesight despite the water splashing all around her body.

Georgia added a sporty vibe to her look with a pair of green polarized sunglasses, as well as a neon green around her wrist. Her brunette tresses were dripping wet and slicked back against her head, keeping them from covering up her makeup-free face and striking features.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model showered her latest upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped more than 8,000 times after just six hours of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

“Baywatch ain’t got nothing on you,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Georgia has slipped into a bikini this summer. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently showed off her incredible figure again in an itty-bitty yellow two-piece that commanded attention from her fans and drove them absolutely wild.