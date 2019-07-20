Scottish Woman Tears Her Uterus On Water Slide After Water Is Forced Inside Her

A Scottish mother-of-two nearly lost her life after an injury on a waterslide in a Tenerife water park in the Spanish Canary Islands allegedly tore her uterus.

The Daily Mail reports that British mother Toni Steedman, 25, went to a Tenerife water park to try out the Kamikaze slide, but claims lifeguards didn’t warn her about folding her arms or crossing her legs. Steedman said that when she reached the bottom of the slide, she felt as if she needed to use the bathroom, but noticed she was bleeding from her vaginal opening. She was then rushed to the hospital as she had torn her uterus.

The Scottish woman explained that she required three blood transfusions due to the profuse bleeding, and she feared she would die. Steedman remembers feeling pain as she rushed down the slide, thinking she felt something tear.

“The slide was really fast and when I hit the water at the bottom I felt something just burst inside me. When I stood up I felt as if I needed the toilet but as I moved blood started pouring from between my legs. It was making a trail as I walked from the pool.”

Steedman took her two children and husband on a vacation for his birthday, but sadly, she ended up in the hospital for a week.

The family had bought a trip package to the popular Aqualand water park in Costa Adeje the day before the accident, and luckily, the hospital was three minutes away from the water park. This allowed doctors to stop the blood, as Steedman then was transferred to a larger hospital for surgery. She wasn’t able to fly for more than a week, and was out of work for two months. But due to the prompt medical attention, she has been assured that she can have more children if she chooses.

According to The Sun, Steedman believes that safety instructions could have prevented her injury. She explained that if she had been told to cross her legs, she wouldn’t have been injured.

“The slide had a free fall drop and the life guards at the top never told me to fold my arms or cross my legs. They never said anything to me before I went down and it could have stopped me being hurt.”

Steedman explained that she needed emergency surgery, but had eaten soon before she was injured. As such, doctors did the repair with an epidural, allowing her to stay wide awake.