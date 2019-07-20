’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Seemingly Quits Show Amid Jay Smith Drama

Ashley Martson of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has seemingly quit the series, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Martson was introduced to audiences during the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé with her then-fiancé, Jay Smith. Martson met Smith in Jamaica while on vacation with friends and the two quickly hit it off. After returning to the United States, she began dating the young tattoo artist long-distance with frequent visits back to the island. During one of her visits, Smith proposed marriage and the couple applied for the K-1 visa to bring him to America.

The couple got married, but their honeymoon period was cut short after Martson discovered that Smith had been chatting with other women via dating apps, including Tinder. Martson and Smith went on to appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where viewers watched as the pair struggled to repair their marriage. After forgiving Smith for his online romances, Martson was informed that her husband had betrayed her again by having sex with one of his clients.

Martson divorced Smith and filed a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against him, which prevented him from talking about her or the PFA on social media. The Jamaican-born man violated the PFA and the local police issued a warrant for his arrest. Smith was later released into the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and he is now facing possible deportation, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

It seems the drama may have been too much for the reality star, and she took to Instagram to announce her departure from the series. Martson began by saying she had no regrets about being a part of the show, despite the less-than-ideal outcome.

“It’s time to step away from the show and focus on what’s important,” she said. “I have been given so many amazing opportunities from this show and I will be forever thankful to [TLC] and Sharp Productions.”

“I have felt the true meaning of love and heartbreak and many other lessons while filming this show. I realized that there is a lot I need to work on with myself. I know through all this I have learned some valuable lessons and that I am stronger [than] I thought I could ever be,” she continued.

Martson went on to thank fans and followers for showing her support throughout her time on the show.

While this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has officially ended, the cast will gather on Sunday, July 21, for a reunion episode.