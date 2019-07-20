‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Tara Lynn Pulls Coat Open, Flashes Voluptuous Curves In Sizzling Black Lingerie

Curvy model Tara Lynn is once again heating up Instagram with her voluptuous figure. On Friday, the Sports Illustrated oldest rookie flaunted her bountiful curves in a dazzling makeup-free photo that had her fans brand her as a “goddess” and a “queen” in several flattering comments.

Although it’s been a while since the stunning plus-size model has posted to Instagram – her previous photo share is more than one-week-old and fans have certainly noticed Tara’s absence from the popular social media platform, commenting on it in a handful of messages – the dark-haired beauty has made a memorable comeback. In her latest pic, the gorgeous mother-of-one showcased her jaw-dropping hourglass frame in black lacy lingerie to sent a wave of excitement through her 617,000 Instagram followers.

Judging by a few precious indications noted in the caption of the post, the new snap was actually taken months ago, quite possibly last winter. While the date of the photo shoot remains uncertain, the location and time of day have unequivocally been disclosed. According to the photo caption, the pic was snapped in London, on a winter morning at 5 a.m., by none other than artist and Leader of Tomorrow, Yumna Al-Arashi.

The same snap was shared on Thursday by Yumna on her personal social media page, alongside two additional shots from the same photo shoot.

“Thanks for running around in your lingerie for me at 5am [sic] in the middle of a London winter,” Yumna wrote on Instagram.

Tara left very little to the imagination in the sizzling lingerie shot. Snapped in a hauntingly beautiful deciduous forest, one that had already lost its foliage during that time of the year, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model looked absolutely ravishing in the sexy lace lingerie.

With nothing but a tartan wool coat to shield her from the cold – a stylish Arket design in a delicate hazel color – Tara braved the low temperatures of the crisp winter morning as the twilight drew awe-inspiring shades of blue on the watercolor sky above. To show off her cheeky side, the Washington-born beauty brazenly opened up her coat and exposed her shapely silhouette, unabashedly flashing her killer curves to the camera.

Her bold, flirtatious gesture offered a copious view of the seductive lingerie she wore underneath – a chic black bodysuit from her own Torrid collection. Boasting a plunging neckline and skin-baring lace inserts on the sides, the alluring piece put her spectacular body on display. For one thing, the buxom model unapologetically showed off her generous décolletage in the low-cut bodysuit, nearly spilling out of the cleavage-flaunting garment. Likewise, her curvy hips and strong thighs were also amply showcased in the steamy shot, to the delight of Tara’s fans and followers.

Also notable was Tara’s youthful look, as the curvaceous model sported a fresh face in the Torrid lingerie shot. For her early-morning photo shoot, the 36-year-old stunner went completely makeup-free, letting her natural beauty shine. The pillowy-lipped model wore her caramel-colored tresses with a mid-part, letting her long locks flow freely down her back and over her shoulders in an unruly fashion.

As many of her fans will remember, this is not the first time that Tara has showcased the black lace bodysuit on Instagram. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model originally showed off the eye-popping one-piece in early November, when her Torrid collection first came out.

Needless to say, Tara’s head-turning lingerie pic received a lot of love on Instagram. The model’s fans were so entranced with her wild, free-spirited look that they dubbed Tara a “forest goddess,” rewarding the photo with close to 20,000 likes. In addition, a little shy of 130 people dropped by the comments section to gush over her beauty and phenomenal figure.

“You are unbelievably beautiful!” wrote one fan, adding a heart emoji for emphasis.

“Extraordinary beauty!!” penned another.

“Beautiful, sexy, desirable and so appetizing!” read a third message, trailed by three heart emoji.

“Now That Is Stunningly Damn Sexy!!! Lord Have Mercy!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

Captivated by the atmosphere of the shot, one particularly inspired fan had this to say.